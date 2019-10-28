Fremont After Five Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets.
Music will be provided by Terrance Steinhardt.
Melinda Olson of Payola, Kansas, will speak on “Once, Twice, and Then Again.” She is a registered nurse in a family practice. She enjoys plants that others find hopeless. She likes to travel.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $15. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 or 402-720-3231 by Nov. 6. Honoring your reservation is necessary.