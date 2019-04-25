Fremont After Five Connection will be meeting May 13 in Midland University’s dining hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
The theme is “Beauty from Head to Toe.” Kathryn Graves of Hayesville, Kansas, will present “Creating a Capsule Wardrobe.” Music will be presented by Don Atwell.
Graves also will speak on The Princess Principle. She is a writer, speaker, pastor’s wife and image consultant. She is the director of a pregnancy care center where she helps women in crisis.
The buffet dinner, which costs $14, will begin at 6:45 p.m. Call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by May 7 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.