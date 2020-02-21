Artist to paint mural during First Lutheran Church service
View Comments

Artist to paint mural during First Lutheran Church service

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

First Lutheran Church is inviting everyone to experience a Drawn to the Word worship and artistic experience where artist and Pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life-sized mural before your eyes on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

This story will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally during the event. All are welcome.

Worship begins at 6:15 p.m. There will be a soup supper served from 5-6 p.m. The suggested donation for the soup and bread buffet is $5 for adults and $2 for youth.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News