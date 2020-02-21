Artist to paint mural during First Lutheran Church service

First Lutheran Church is inviting everyone to experience a Drawn to the Word worship and artistic experience where artist and Pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life-sized mural before your eyes on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
This story will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally during the event. All are welcome.
Worship begins at 6:15 p.m. There will be a soup supper served from 5-6 p.m. The suggested donation for the soup and bread buffet is $5 for adults and $2 for youth.