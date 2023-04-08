Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson was at Kennedy Space Station on what began as a lovely day in February 2003.

Anderson’s career eventually would include 167 days in space and six space walks.

But that day – more than 20 years ago – Anderson was a family escort for the Space Shuttle Columbia crew. He’d come to know his fellow astronauts’ families.

On Feb. 1, Anderson and the families were awaiting the Columbia’s return. He was talking with the sister of astronaut Laurel Clark, when he saw a security guard lift a walkie-talkie to her ear.

“Her face went white,” Anderson said. “It was at that moment that I knew I would have to call on my faith in God more than I’d ever relied on it in my life.”

On Friday morning, the now-retired NASA astronaut was on a different mission – this time as keynote speaker of the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast. More than 600 tickets were sold for the 19th annual event, which takes place on Good Friday each year.

Nebraska’s first and only astronaut spoke to an estimated 550 people in the Wikert Event Center at Midland University. He talked about the challenges and heartache astronauts can face, but also of seeing God’s expression in a butterfly and numbers.

Anderson has long said his faith in God became stronger as he looked out a space shuttle window and saw the earth’s beauty.

“Very few people have witnessed the wonder and majesty of God’s creation like Clayton,” Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “His testimony of faith is one of perseverance, of family and a strong belief in something far greater than ourselves.”

Anderson, who grew up in Ashland, was an engineer at the space center for 15 years before being accepted to become an astronaut in 1998.

During the prayer breakfast, Anderson talked about the launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia in January 2003.

The shuttle’s commander, Rick Husband, a fighter pilot and Christian, had personally asked Anderson, who was newer to the program, to be a family escort. Crew member, Kalpana Chawla (called K.C.), had been one of Anderson’s mentors.

Anderson had grown close with families of Columbia crew members, getting them doughnuts, playing with their children and moving their luggage.

As the Columbia launched, Anderson and the other astronauts’ families stood on the roof of the Launch Control Center at Kennedy Space Station.

“I was pretty nervous, because Launch Day was the day we lost the Challenger (Space Shuttle),” he said. “I was aware of what could happen, but fortunately nothing did. We would make it through the mission.”

History records that the Columbia crew conducted more than 80 experiments while in space.

On Feb. 1, 2003, Anderson was back at Kennedy Space Center with the families awaiting the Columbia’s return.

“It was a beautiful day,” he said. “The kids were throwing Frisbees and running around in the grass.”

Then he saw color drain from the security guard’s face.

“It would turn out that it was a really rotten day,” he said.

Just minutes before it was set to land, the space shuttle broke up as it re-entered the atmosphere, claiming the lives of all seven astronauts.

Anderson said he didn’t know why he was there.

That night when he arrived home to his wife, Susan, and then 6-year-old son, Cole, Anderson saw the boy clinging to his mother’s leg.

“Dad, did they die?” the little boy asked.

“Yeah son, they did,” Anderson said.

“Did they have children, Dad?” Cole asked. “Did I know their children?”

Anderson said “yes” to both of those questions, too.

The astronaut told his wife that he needed to be in church the next morning.

“I didn’t know if I could take it, but I had to be there,” Anderson said.

The Webster Presbyterian Church was known as the church of the astronauts, where John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin and several others, “had grown up in their faith,” he said.

People from the church put their hands on Anderson’s shoulder as he cried in Sunday school.

“We can’t think of anyone better than you to be there to represent God to those families,” they said.

In June 2007, Anderson was the Kennedy Space Center with his wife. It was the day before his first launch. He and other crew members had the opportunity to walk the launch pad with their spouses. The Andersons reached the 195-foot level.

“We didn’t talk too much, because it was a pretty anxiety-filled day,” he said. “I held Susan’s hand very tightly, because I knew what was coming the next day.”

He wasn’t sure what to say.

“I was pretty scared, not about flying in space, but about never having the opportunity to hold her hand again,” he said.

About that time, they got a visit from a butterfly.

Anderson considered it a gift from God to tell him that it was going to be OK. The Andersons reached the top of the launch pad over 200 feet above the Florida coast.

The butterfly flew around both of them even there.

“I didn’t know butterflies could fly that high,” Anderson said.

Anderson sees God in numbers as well.

On June 8, 2007 – which would have been his father’s 77 birthday – he was launching into space as part of the crew of STS-117. His parking space as an astronaut at the space center was 117.

He’d launch on the Space Shuttle Atlantis to become a member of the Expedition 15 crew. Before that, Anderson had applied several times to become an astronaut, but wasn’t selected until his 15th try.

“If you write, ‘Clayton Anderson,’ on a piece of paper and count the letters, you’ll get the number 15,” he said.

He spent 152 days on the International Space Station, before returning to earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery on Nov. 7, 2007.

“If you write November 7 as a digital number it’s 117,” he said. “And that day, Nov. 7, 2007, would be Susan and my 15th wedding anniversary,” he said.

In 2010, he returned to space for a 15-day mission.

“If you don’t believe there’s a power greater than us – someone who watches over us and looks for the example that’s needed in the world today—then you and I need to have a talk outside in the hall,” Anderson said. “I’m nothing special. I’m a small-town kid from Ashland, Nebraska, but I believe that I’m here for a reason.”

Anderson is president and CEO of the Strategic Air & Space Museum in Ashland.

He said the museum was built on land he climbed on as a Boy Scout. The museum opened in May 1998 – one month before he was selected to become Nebraska’s first astronaut.

Anderson sees his current mission.

“For me it’s God, family and then astronaut and I believe with all my heart that I’m supposed to be here,” Anderson said. “I’m supposed to have come home. I have a job to do. I don’t believe in failure, but I cannot do it alone. None of us can do it alone. We need each other, but we also need faith.”

He encouraged listeners with their own missions and priorities.

“We have the power to change lives,” he said. “I challenge you to put faith first and always make it: God, family, astronaut.