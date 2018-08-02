Joyce Frischie worked at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church fair stand when it was run like a restaurant.
At 91 years young, the Scribner woman has worked in the stand at the Dodge County Fair for 70 years.
She was on the fairgrounds again at 8 a.m. Thursday, opening the doors, making coffee, lemonade and ice tea and washing dishes.
“I have the energy, the strength God gave me and I’ll use it as long as I can,” she said.
It’s strength that appears to have served her well — especially in the days when working at the stand was quite a labor-intensive process.
Back in the 1940s, men built the stand with wood from the town’s two lumber yards, on the Sunday before the fair, which then took place in September.
The stand was constructed over a small ditch — the only place for it to be back then. Workers had to be careful not to stub their toes on the stand’s plank floors.
Frischie’s first job involved waiting on customers.
“It was just like in a restaurant. People sat down and ordered a chicken dinner or whatever,” she said.
Back then, full meals — like roast beef dinners — were served. Hamburgers, cooked on a gas stove, sold for not more than 25 cents. There was homemade chicken noodle and chili soup, too.
The day before the fair, women peeled potatoes, putting the spuds in large cream cans with water. The next day, women at the fair stand cooked the potatoes.
If customers ordered a full meal, their dinners had meat, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw and a vegetable.
Waitresses like Frischie took orders to the kitchen and brought the customers their food.
The waitresses got them coffee, too. If patrons wanted pop, the waitresses went to a cattle tank full of water and blocks of ice. There, bottles of pop were kept cold.
Waitresses had to find just the pop the customer wanted and take off the caps with a bottle opener. If they chipped a bottle in the process, they had to get another.
Waitresses also had to remember all the different types of pie available at the stand — and there were many varieties. Back then, slices of pie sold for about 25 cents apiece.
There were no plastic utensils or paper plates. All the dishes were washed by hand.
“It was work,” she said.
And women didn’t work in blue jeans and T-shirts.
They wore dresses with hosiery and girdles — even in the heat.
“That was the rule of the day,” she said.
And that didn’t start to change until about the 1960s when women wearing slacks became more common, she said.
In later years, Frischie worked in the kitchen of the stand in Scribner.
While waitressing, Frischie said she never got a tip.
“Or if we did, we’d give it to the church,” she said. “We’d get a ‘thank you,’ which we appreciated, too.”