Baskets to bring cheer

When Marshall learned her grandma was crocheting the baskets, she offered to have kids make cards to go with them.

She enlisted the help from homeschooling moms, Kristin Hubbell, Stephanie Preston, Patty Coates and JoAnn Coates.

“We gave our kids a bunch of paper and stickers and markers and had them make cards,” Marshall said. “We have 90 cards ready that our kids made with Bible verses on them and little messages and stickers.”

Homeschooling families pitched in to help provide chocolates and little decorated crosses, too.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Marshall said.

Marshall sees the benefit of having kids make cards.

“I think it’s great for the kids,” she said. “It’s important for all of our kids to learn to think about other people. It helps them to realize how to look for ways to think about others and not just think about themselves.”

Marshall notes the role her grandma played in this endeavor.

“She did the more time-consuming part,” Marshall said.

Hubbell said she was about 7 or 8 years old when she learned how to crochet.