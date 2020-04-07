Baskets to bring cheer

Last November, Agnes Hubbell got an idea.
The Fremont woman, who’s 88 years old, decided she wanted to crochet Easter baskets for residents and patients at a skilled care facility.
“I’ve got a lot of time on my hands,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell took small plastic applesauce containers and punched holes around the top edge of each one. She’d crochet over the containers, adding a decoration and a handle to every basket. She lined each basket center with a small paper cup and filled it with a little candy.
The multi-colored baskets are crocheted in pastel colors of pink, green, yellow and blue.
“They’re cute and I thought they would enjoy them,” Hubbell said. “I think they’ll like them.”
Hubbell’s granddaughter, Stephanie Marshall, was set to bring the baskets to Dunklau Gardens on Monday. Along with the baskets, Marshall has included paper cards made by children in five homeschooling families.
Marshall, also of Fremont, said staff at Dunklau will hold the baskets and cards for a couple of days before giving them to the residents. Local skilled care communities have been following this 24-hour protocol as a precaution.
Marshall, who homeschools her children, said she and some of her friends had their kids make Christmas cards for residents and patients at Nye Legacy in 2018.
When Marshall learned her grandma was crocheting the baskets, she offered to have kids make cards to go with them.
She enlisted the help from homeschooling moms, Kristin Hubbell, Stephanie Preston, Patty Coates and JoAnn Coates.
“We gave our kids a bunch of paper and stickers and markers and had them make cards,” Marshall said. “We have 90 cards ready that our kids made with Bible verses on them and little messages and stickers.”
Homeschooling families pitched in to help provide chocolates and little decorated crosses, too.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Marshall said.
Marshall sees the benefit of having kids make cards.
“I think it’s great for the kids,” she said. “It’s important for all of our kids to learn to think about other people. It helps them to realize how to look for ways to think about others and not just think about themselves.”
Marshall notes the role her grandma played in this endeavor.
“She did the more time-consuming part,” Marshall said.
Hubbell said she was about 7 or 8 years old when she learned how to crochet.
“I’ve taught some of my grandchildren how to crochet,” she said. “I’ve got one little granddaughter, Brianna, who loves it. She’s going to teach her mother how.”
What’s the best part about this Easter initiative?
“The best thing is making people happy—that somebody’s thinking of them and doing something nice for them,” Hubbell said.
Marshall expressed similar sentiments.
“Easter is one of my favorite holidays,” Marshall said. “I really like the fact that it’s hopefully brightening their (residents’) day a little bit.”
Nikea Brady, a medical social worker at Dunklau, expressed gratitude for the baskets.
“Our residents are so grateful for the community support through this pandemic. Day-to-day life has changed dramatically, and during this Easter season we are so thankful to have a community we can rely on. Our residents are spending Easter, many for the first time, without their families. This generosity helps us all see the light at the end of this long road,” Brady said.
With the Easter basket enterprise complete, Hubbell has embarked on another project.
“Now that I’m done with those, I’m going to make some face masks for my family,” Hubbell said. “I’ve got a few of them started. I’ve got a lot more to do. I’ve got a lot of family.”
