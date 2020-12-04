Be ready for Christ's return

Abby was the smartest dog we ever had.
She was a year old when Chuck brought her home. Chuck said Abby was part spaniel and part basset hound.
But I wonder if she wasn’t part Border collie, because she was just so smart.
She could open cupboard doors and drawers — and the refrigerator until we got one of those special baby locks.
And Abby wasn’t just smart. She was devoted to us. She’d sit on the arm of our blue overstuffed chair and gaze out the window waiting for us to come home.
She’d bark excitedly as we came up the sidewalk and was near the door with her wildly wagging tail as we walked in the house.
Before long, the chair’s arm really looked worn out, which was a little embarrassing.
Yet it was an ever-present reminder of her love and loyalty.
Abby was always ready to see us when we came home.
Years later, her watchfulness reminds me of how I need to be ready when Jesus returns.
Many Bible verses talk about Christ’s return.
One that’s been attracting my attention lately is 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, which says:
“For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God.
“And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”
I find these verses comforting when I think about loved ones I’ve lost to death like Chuck and my parents.
When is the Lord coming back?
Nobody knows for sure — so don’t let anyone tell you that Jesus will return on a certain day.
As Jesus said, “But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only.” (Matthew 24:36)
Jesus warned his disciples to watch out so they wouldn’t be deceived and said many people would claim to be Christ.
He talked about things that would happen before his return.
“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come,” Jesus said. “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginnings of birth pains.”
Jesus talked about Christians being persecuted and killed and people turning away from the faith.
“Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but he who stands firm to the end will be saved,” Jesus said.
How do we stand firm?
Jesus gives an example of a wise servant whose boss puts him in charge of other servants in the household.
It’s great if the servant is doing his job when the boss returns.
That servant will get a promotion.
But what if that servant is wicked and figures he can do whatever he wants, because the boss is going away for a long time?
So the servant starts to beat up the other servants and gets drunk.
When the boss returns unexpectedly that servant will be in so much trouble. He will end up in a bad way.
And in a bad place.
So what can we do to be prepared?
We can watch and wait for his return, praying, reading the Bible and letting God speak to us through it. I pray that God leads me by his Holy Spirit.
Recently, I also heard a sermon by Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church and author of “The Purpose Driven Life.”
In a sermon called, “A Faith That Knows The End of The Story,” Rick talks about ways to get prepared. Some include:
Clean out the garbage.
- Put all of the evil things out of your life. Make an attitude adjustment.
Stay close to Christ
- . As it says in James 4:8, “Draw near to God and he will draw near to you….” This verse also talks about repentance.
I love another verse Rick mentioned, 1 John 2:28 which states: “And now, little children, abide in him, so that when he appears we may have confidence and not shrink from him in shame at his coming.”
Personally, I think it’s like having great friends. If you’re really close, you have confidence when you’re around them, because you’ve developed a relationship and trust them.
Use trouble to become spiritually strong.
- As it says in the book of James: “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”
We talk about physical fitness, but Rick talks about the importance of spiritual fitness. And I’ve often thought how important it is to strengthen our faith muscles. Just as exercise helps build our physical muscles, some of life’s faith-stretching circumstances can help us spiritually. We learn to trust God as he takes us to deeper levels of faith.
Practice loving everyone.
- This is good advice especially in times when there is so much division and contention in the world.
Jesus talked about the two greatest commandments in the Bible — to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
I believe God can put that love in our hearts as we seek him and ask for it.
Invest in the bank of heaven.
- Rick talks about storing up treasure in heaven.
It’s a reference to something Jesus said, which we find in Matthew 6:19-21:
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
Rick also cites the verse, Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”
I really believe God blesses us when we give to others.
Use the gifts God gave you to reach others.
- God’s given each of us talents and abilities and we should use them to serve other people.
Maybe you remember the old TV commercial that said: “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
I think it’s terrible to waste talents, too.
Granted, we don’t earn our way into heaven.
As Paul said in Ephesians 2:8, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.”
But God has work for us to do.
Paul continues with: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
As I think about all these things, I realize it can seem overwhelming.
Then I return to the thought of Abby sitting on that chair, patiently waiting.
I think how just taking a few moments to reflect on God’s goodness and thank him for all he’s done can bring me to a place of peace.
And I know he wants me to succeed and will help me so we can be together forever.
A postscript: Take comfort in Paul’s words to the Philippians: “… he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!