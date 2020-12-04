Be ready for Christ's return

“For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God.

“And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

I find these verses comforting when I think about loved ones I’ve lost to death like Chuck and my parents.

When is the Lord coming back?

Nobody knows for sure — so don’t let anyone tell you that Jesus will return on a certain day.

As Jesus said, “But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only.” (Matthew 24:36)

Jesus warned his disciples to watch out so they wouldn’t be deceived and said many people would claim to be Christ.

He talked about things that would happen before his return.