Bergan graduates tell how 2020 was different

Frost also pointed out the noticeable dissimilarities between the 2020 class and its predecessors, adding spring sports to the list.

But Hoyle did share a memory from the group’s junior retreat.

No matter how new anyone was to the school or what activities they participated in, they came together as a family that day, she said.

“I remember climbing up the wall and going through all the courses in the woods at Rivercrest and just having a blast,” Hoyle said. “People were speaking to others that they may have barely talked to before and those who never got to speak up were getting to have their stories told.”

The seniors-to-be talked about how they’d lead the school and what they wanted their legacy to be.

“That day, we grew as a family and shared so many laughs,” Hoyle said. “That day, there was no such thing as an ‘individual.’ We all worked as a team that day and learned to lean on others for support.”

Throughout the years, the students spent hours performing service for others in the community.

“This taught us selflessness and to always help others however we can,” Frost said.