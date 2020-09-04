Bible story depicts unity

Cornelius.
It’s an interesting name.
It was the name of a character in the original “Planet of the Apes” movie and I was a kid when I saw it on TV.
Charlton Heston plays an astronaut in this science fiction film and Roddy McDowell plays a chimpanzee archaeologist, who can walk and talk.
And Roddy’s character is named Cornelius.
You don’t hear the name too often, so I was intrigued when I came across it in the Bible years ago.
We find the name in the New Testament book of Acts, starting with chapter 10.
This Cornelius is a centurion, a Roman army officer. Not all centurions are so nice, but this is a God-fearing man who prays all the time and is generous to the poor.
At one point, Cornelius sees an angel of God in a vision.
The poor guy is terrified, but the angel has good news.
God has noticed his prayers and generosity. The angel tells Cornelius to send men to get the Apostle Peter who’s staying in a house by the sea.
So Cornelius sends the men.
The next day, Peter goes up on the seaside housetop to pray. He gets hungry and falls into a trance during which he sees the heavens open.
Then something like a big sheet descends, being let down by four corners.
In this sheet are all kinds of animals, reptiles and birds. A voice tells Peter to kill and eat something.
Peter is shocked.
As a Jewish person, he wouldn’t think of eating certain creatures that are considered off limits — like pigs.
No birds of prey like a hawk.
No shellfish like shrimp.
I don’t know if these particular creatures were in the sheet, but Peter’s response is clear:
“By no means, Lord: for I have never eaten anything that is common or unclean.”
The voice comes a second time, saying: “What God has made clean, do not call common.”
This happens three times and the sheet is taken immediately up into heaven.
While Peter is still perplexed about what the vision means, the guys sent by Cornelius come to the house.
The Holy Spirit tells Peter that three men are looking for him. The Spirit has sent these men and he’s supposed to go with them.
So the next day, Peter and the men head out.
Cornelius, who’s called his relatives and close friends together, has been waiting for Peter.
And by now, Peter has figured out what God was trying to tell him.
Peter and Cornelius knew that Jews weren’t supposed to associate with people of other nations.
Back in earlier times, God wanted the Jewish people — from whom Jesus would come — to stay away from unbelieving nations, whose people worshiped idols and made human sacrifices.
At the same time, God said all the nations would be blessed through the Jewish people.
Jesus, a descendant of Abraham, was Jewish and so were his disciples.
They observed the Passover during what Christians call The Last Supper, because it was the last meal Jesus ate with his disciples.
Jesus died on the cross to save people from their sins — so those who repent and believe in Christ can spend eternity with him.
Disciples like Peter would spend their lives sharing the good news.
So while Peter knew Jewish people hadn’t been able to associate with non-Jews (Gentiles) before, he knew God was now offering eternal life to Gentiles, too.
“God has shown me that I should not call any person common or unclean,” Peter says.
And here’s where the wonderful breakthrough begins.
Peter shares the story of Christ’s ministry, death and resurrection. Gentiles are hearing the good news.
And something amazing happens.
The Holy Spirit is poured out on the Gentiles, who begin speaking in other languages — like what happened to Jewish people on the day of Pentecost.
Peter has the new Gentile believers baptized with water.
Cornelius is considered to be the first Gentile converted to faith in Christ.
Church tradition states that the first church of Gentiles started in the ancient Greek city of Antioch.
In Acts, chapter 11, we learn that the disciples of Jesus Christ were first called Christians in Antioch.
I like the story of Cornelius and Peter.
To me, it’s a story of unity and of God’s love.
It’s a true account and one of optimism and hope.
I’m afraid “The Planet of the Apes” movie doesn’t end so hopefully.
I don’t remember a lot about the movie, but Charlton Heston’s character goes through a lot.
By the way, Charlton also played Moses in “The 10 Commandments” movie, which isn’t too bad.
But in this case, I’ll have to agree with all the people who watch a movie and end up saying:
“The book was better.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!