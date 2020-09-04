Bible story depicts unity

Then something like a big sheet descends, being let down by four corners.

In this sheet are all kinds of animals, reptiles and birds. A voice tells Peter to kill and eat something.

Peter is shocked.

As a Jewish person, he wouldn’t think of eating certain creatures that are considered off limits — like pigs.

No birds of prey like a hawk.

No shellfish like shrimp.

I don’t know if these particular creatures were in the sheet, but Peter’s response is clear:

“By no means, Lord: for I have never eaten anything that is common or unclean.”

The voice comes a second time, saying: “What God has made clean, do not call common.”

This happens three times and the sheet is taken immediately up into heaven.

While Peter is still perplexed about what the vision means, the guys sent by Cornelius come to the house.

The Holy Spirit tells Peter that three men are looking for him. The Spirit has sent these men and he’s supposed to go with them.

So the next day, Peter and the men head out.