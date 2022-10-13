 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church plans annual soup supper, canned food drive

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, northwest of Fremont, will be hosting its annual soup supper/canned food drive from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Courtesy photo

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its annual soup supper/canned food drive from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This is the 14th year the church has provided a free homemade soup dinner in exchange for nonperishable food items. The collected food will be donated to the LifeHouse Food Pantry in Fremont to help less fortunate people in our area.

If you don't have any extra food items, but would still like to contribute, a freewill offering will be taken to benefit the church’s Russian refugees. Everyone can eat for free even if they have nothing to donate.

A quilt raffle and craft /bake/quilt sale will also be going on throughout the evening.

Bluffs Trinity Church, 1693 County Road 17, Fremont, is located 2 miles north of Sapp Brothers and 5 miles west of John Deere on County Road Q. (At the corner of County Road 17 and County Road Q).

For additional information, contact Rev. Sean Tyler at 402-651-5415. This is a Thrivent Action Team event.

