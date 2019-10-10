Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church of Fremont is having its 11th Annual Canned Food Drive & Soup Supper from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All attending can enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the LifeHouse Pantry in Fremont. If you don't have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to support the work of the church's Russian missionaries.
If you don't have cash or food items, you are still welcome to enjoy a free soup dinner. Everyone is invited.
There also will be a quilt raffle and a craft sale held during the evening.
Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1693 County Road 17 (at the corner of County Road 17 and County Road Q), two miles north and five miles west of Sapp Bros.