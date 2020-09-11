Book looks back at 911 attacks

I’d always wanted to read her book.
Many years after the 911 terrorist attacks, I still remembered her sad, yet serene face.
Lisa Beamer wasn’t aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when the plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
But her husband, Todd, was among passengers and crew who sought to regain control of the plane from hijackers intent on crashing into either the White House or the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Everyone aboard the plane was killed.
It’s hard to believe almost 20 years have passed since that tragedy.
Today marks the 19th anniversary of the terrible day — Sept. 11 — when terrorists slammed airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and that Pennsylvania field.
History would record that a total of 2,977 people were killed in NYC, Washington, D.C., and outside of Shanksville.
It was a time that rocked the nation.
I was in the newsroom when our photographer Mike Buckley came in saying a plane had smashed into one of towers.
Before long, we’d learn that a second plane had flown into the other.
Tracy Buffington had been our executive editor since August. I remember telling him that I thought this would be our top story.
He already knew that and started work on what would be a special edition that we’d produce that night.
After planes hit the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania, I still remember the eerie feeling I had as I literally found myself looking over my shoulder, wondering what would happen next.
That morning had begun so differently for me.
I was just getting back to work after having had some vacation time and it was nice to have a few days off.
Now, I had a bit of the post-vacation blues.
I read a daily devotion that morning. I’m not sure of the coinciding Scriptures, but they had something to do with the men of Ephraim in the Old Testament.
So I did some research and found Psalm 78:9, which says: “The men of Ephraim, though armed with bows, turned back on the day of battle.”
If I remember correctly, I think the devotional was saying how we needed not to run, like those guys did, but to stand firm and face the battle.
Looking back, it almost seems prophetic, but at the time I recall it simply being inspirational as I headed out the door to work unaware of how the day would unfold.
Lisa and Todd Beamer obviously had no idea what would happen that morning as he boarded the plane for a business trip and she prepared to get their two young sons ready for the day.
Their oldest son, David, was just 3 ½ years old and son, Drew, only 19 months.
Lisa was pregnant with their third child.
Todd Beamer, who was 32 years old, left early that day. Flight 93 was set to depart at 8 a.m., but didn’t leave until 42 minutes later because of runway traffic delays.
In the meantime, hijackers steered two American Airlines planes into the Twin Towers.
Flight 93 was in the air when hijackers took over the plane’s controls. Passengers were herded to the back of the plane, which changed course and headed for Washington, D.C.
Passengers who called loved ones learned about the planes that had crashed into the Twin Towers.
Todd tried to place a credit card call through a plane seat phone and ended up talking to air phone supervisor Lisa Jefferson. He told her that hijackers had taken over the plane.
Soon, Todd along with fellow passengers Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick made a plan to take back the plane. Flight attendants and other passengers joined them in their effort to storm the cockpit.
Todd would recite the Lord’s Prayer and the 23rd Psalm with Lisa Jefferson.
“If I don’t make it, please call my family and let them know how much I love them,” he told her.
Afterward, the phone operator heard Todd tell the others, “Are you ready? Let’s roll.”
The plane was only 20 minutes (of flying time) away from its intended target when it crashed, killing everyone aboard.
And in that moment, Lisa Beamer became a 32-year-old widow.
She’d be thrust into the spotlight and hailed for her composure during a multitude of interviews.
I remember seeing Lisa on a morning TV news program. I still recall the photo of her face while the song, “It is Well With My Soul,” played in the background.
There’s an incredible story behind this song.
Businessman Horatio Spafford wrote the lyrics after a string of tragedies, including the deaths of his four daughters.
Horatio had sent his wife and daughters ahead to Europe while he was delayed on business in the United States.
While crossing the Atlantic, the ship they were on collided with another vessel and sank and all of his daughters died.
Horatio went overseas to meet his wife and is said to have written the words to the song as he neared the place in the ocean where their children died.
The song speaks of Christ’s redemption and his promised return.
“When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll
Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say
It is well, it is well, with my soul.”
Where do you get that kind peace? Where do you get the strength so you can stand and face the battle?
I firmly believe such things are only found in God.
Granted, I didn’t experience what Lisa did, but I know what it is to lose a husband and feel like your entire world has shattered.
As I read Lisa’s book, I was surprised to learn that her own mother became a widow after Lisa’s dad died unexpectedly.
Lisa was only 15 years old at the time. It was tough, but Lisa hung in there and her faith in God grew.
The book tells how she and Todd met and started dating and eventually married. I think it’s wonderful they were able to take a family trip to Italy right before that terrible September day.
I’ve always wondered what happened to Lisa. She gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Morgan, on Jan. 9, 2002.
Her children are grown now with Morgan having turned 18 in January.
I’ve searched the internet wondering if Lisa ever remarried or how her family is doing and I wonder if she’ll grant any interviews next year after two decades have passed.
In the meantime, I’ve found her book to be inspiring. She talks about how she tried to balance the pain of losing her husband with the hope of knowing she’ll see him again in heaven someday.
Even at such a young age, Lisa realized she could drive herself crazy with all the “what ifs? — like “What if Todd had taken another flight?” or “What if the plane had stayed on the ground in Newark another 10 minutes?”
Instead, she knew that for some reason God allowed it to happen and while he was in control, humans were responsible for the murder of Todd and so many others.
She can’t change what happened, but she can make her own choices, trusting what it says in Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
I’m sure Lisa has dealt with much sorrow and many sad moments, especially during holidays and when her children reached milestones where the entire family wished Todd had been there physically to enjoy those moments.
I remember one of the saddest discoveries I had was when I realized I’d never make another memory on this earth with my beloved husband, Chuck. He wouldn’t be there to help grandchildren blow out candles on a birthday cake or curl up with me on the couch to watch a movie or laugh loud at church.
Or just tell me he loved me and that everything was going to be OK.
Yet, I have seen God be so incredibly faithful. He really has taken good care of me.
And he has provided me the peace to say, “It is well with my soul.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
