Book looks back at 911 attacks

Tracy Buffington had been our executive editor since August. I remember telling him that I thought this would be our top story.

He already knew that and started work on what would be a special edition that we’d produce that night.

After planes hit the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania, I still remember the eerie feeling I had as I literally found myself looking over my shoulder, wondering what would happen next.

That morning had begun so differently for me.

I was just getting back to work after having had some vacation time and it was nice to have a few days off.

Now, I had a bit of the post-vacation blues.

I read a daily devotion that morning. I’m not sure of the coinciding Scriptures, but they had something to do with the men of Ephraim in the Old Testament.

So I did some research and found Psalm 78:9, which says: “The men of Ephraim, though armed with bows, turned back on the day of battle.”

If I remember correctly, I think the devotional was saying how we needed not to run, like those guys did, but to stand firm and face the battle.