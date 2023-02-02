The Omaha Archdiocese Council of Catholic Women (OACCW) will hold its winter meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 402 N. Bridge St., in Randolph, Nebraska, hosted by RNC Deanery.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a $10 registration fee. This fee includes the coffee and rolls and noon luncheon. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch with guest speaker, Whitney Haahr, Catholic Podcaster of Abundantly Yours, from Wynot on the topic of “The Lord's and Our Faithfulness” at 1:15 p.m. The afternoon session will end at approximately 3:30 p.m.

All women are invited to attend. They will hear the latest news and updates of the council. Anyone with finished baby blankets and bibs for Christ Child Society is urged to bring them to this meeting.

If you have any questions concerning this information, contact Kim Estes at 402-924-3125.