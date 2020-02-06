The Omaha Archdiocese Council of Catholic Women (OACCW) will meet Feb. 11 at St. Edward Parish Hall in St. Edward, 805 Washington St.
The executive meeting will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Registration for the afternoon meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with Mass and lunch set for 11:30 a.m. The council meeting will be from 1-3 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The agenda includes Holy Mass, plans for the 100th anniversary, preparation for Lent, scholarships, Catholics at Capitol and Convention.
For more information, call Deanna Reardon at 402-678-2567 or 402-316-6157.