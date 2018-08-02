The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its next meeting on Aug. 14 at St. Ludger’s Parish, 410 Bryant Ave., Creighton. The Rural Northwest (RNW) Deanery will be hosting. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Order of business includes: Review of the June Ordinations, Spirituality Day and Province Days; and updates on the upcoming NCCW Convention Aug. 29-Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh and the Sept. 16 pre-convention and Sept. 17 convention in Stanton.
Those attending are asked to bring any raffle prizes and tickets they’ve sold for the OACCW Convention. All ladies of the archdiocese are invited to attend. For more information, contact RNW President, Darla Frisch, at 402-360-0245.