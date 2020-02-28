Christian women's group to gather March 9

Fremont After 5 Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. March 9 at Midland University’s dining hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme is “New Possibilities.” Information will be shared about Art Garden, 745 E. Sixth St., which features handcrafted items created by artisans. Music will be presented by Brian Nelson.

Marylou Ziebell of Urbandale, Iowa, will speak on “No Longer Ashamed.” She is a former middle school reading teacher and has headed a children’s ministry at a large church. She is starting a new tutoring business. She has two sons and two grandchildren.

Cost of the buffet dinner is $15. To make a reservation, call Colette at 402-720-2184 by March 4. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

