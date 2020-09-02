 Skip to main content
Christian women's group to gather for luncheon
Christian women's group to gather for luncheon

The Fremont Christian Women’s group will be meeting at a new time and a new location in September.

A luncheon will begin at noon on Monday, Sept. 14, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The cost is $15.

The theme of the meeting is “Free From Fear.” Pam Schram of Ponca will speak on “Crow’s Feet, Cold Feet, and Defeat.” Schram will tell about finding her biological family. She had a fear of rejection growing up. She is a former Mrs. Nebraska USA and Mrs. Nebraska Ambassador. She has two adult sons and six grandchildren. She is a graduate of American Floral Arts and Design School and the Covington Theological Seminary.

Music will be provided by Mark Yanike.

To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Sept. 8. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

