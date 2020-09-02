Christian women's group to gather for luncheon

The theme of the meeting is “Free From Fear.” Pam Schram of Ponca will speak on “Crow’s Feet, Cold Feet, and Defeat.” Schram will tell about finding her biological family. She had a fear of rejection growing up. She is a former Mrs. Nebraska USA and Mrs. Nebraska Ambassador. She has two adult sons and six grandchildren. She is a graduate of American Floral Arts and Design School and the Covington Theological Seminary.