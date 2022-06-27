 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian women's group to meet on July 11

Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, July 11, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will tell the group about what’s new in Fremont. Music will be provided by Julie Couch of Norfolk.

Couch also will speak on “Lost and Lonely Girl, Journey to find a friend.” She is an award winning singer. She and her sister performed as The Johansen Singers at state and county fairs and at churches and conventions. She has two grown boys.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by July 5 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

