Christian Women's luncheon to feature baked goods silent auction

Christian Women’s Noon Connection will be having a noon luncheon on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The luncheon will feature a sweet auction fundraiser silent auction. Baked goods in decorated boxes will be included in the auction. Proceeds will go to Stonecroft Ministries and the club.

Music will be provided by Myra Pruss.

Cynthia Shepperd of Egan, South Dakota, will speak on Thanks Living. She is a former teacher, former newspaper editor, and writer of a newspaper column “My Side of the Fence.” She is a farm wife with three adult children and 11 grandchildren.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Nov. 9 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.