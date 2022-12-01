Christian Women's Noon Connection plans Dec. 12 luncheon

Christian Women’s Noon Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
Music will be provided by Midland University singers.
Ann Bremer of Waverly will speak on “The Life of a Brat, Getting Through Life with Laughter, Love and Peace.”
Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Dec. 7 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.
