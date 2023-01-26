 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Women's Noon Connection plans Feb. 13 luncheon

Local News

Christian Women’s Noon Connection will be having a noon luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Myra Kathryn Hale with Pearl Academy Early Childhood Education and Care will give a presentation. Music will be provided by Deb Nelson.

Margaret Bideau of Clay Center, Kansas, will speak on “Headed in the Right Direction.” She is a retired teacher with three adult children and five grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-830-0787 by Feb. 8. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

