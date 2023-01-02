Christian Women's Noon Connection plans Jan. 9 luncheon

Christian Women’s Noon Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme is “Our Constitution is Still Living.” Greg Schiferl will talk about the U.S. Constitution and impersonate Thomas Jefferson.

Jan Schiferl of Fordyce, Nebraska, will provide music and speak on “A Change of Plans.” She is a singer, song writer, and 2013 Nebraska Mother of the Year. Jan and Greg operate a small ranch in northeast Nebraska where they train horses, raise cattle and host a Cowboy Christmas.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Jan. 4 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.