Christian Women’s Noon Connection will gather for a noon luncheon on Monday, March 13, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Jodi Guill with House of Color will present information about discovering what colors you should wear.

Deb Pedrick will provide music and speak on “Who Will Never Let You Go? Have you ever felt out of control by life’s circumstances?” Pedrick has two daughters and three grandchildren. She works with at-risk youth.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by March 8 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.