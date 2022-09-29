Christian Women's Noon Connection plans Oct. 10 luncheon

Christian Women’s Noon Connection will be having a noon luncheon on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Jeree Menning with Fremont Therapy and Wellness will be demonstrating easy stretches and exercises. Music will be provided by Bryan Nelson.

Denette Lickiss of Indianola, Iowa, will speak on “Finally Headed in the Right Direction – Finding True North.” She was the wife on an airline pilot who spent 12 years in the U.S. Navy. She is a professional business woman and a professional musician.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Oct. 5. Honoring your reservation is necessary.