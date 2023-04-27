Christian Women’s Noon Connection will host a noon luncheon on Monday, May 8, in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme of the luncheon is “Finding Treasures.” Margaret Winckler, owner of Willow Spring Boutique at 235 W. Sixth St. in Fremont, will give a presentation. Music will be provided by Arlan Trehearn.

Marcia Holtz of Lexington will speak on “Let’s have a garage sale. Finding what is of true value.”

Cost to attend the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by May 3 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.