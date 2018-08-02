When Gary Ruwe was young, he and his mom and brothers rode a train to the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
The fair was in September back in the 1950s. The train depot was just three blocks away from the fairgrounds.
“We’d watch the parade and look at all the livestock,” said Ruwe, while working at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church food stand.
They’d look at the produce, too, and crafts and artwork in the bottom part of a nearby roller rink. They’d enjoy the rides on the midway.
At 10:30 or 11 p.m., family members ate chili soup at the church stand. His dad would get them and take them home.
Decades later, Ruwe works at that fair stand for three days, often coming early and staying late.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the church’s food stand at the fair.
Member Carolyn Dierking of Scribner said she believes the church stand started in 1928 as a fundraiser to pay for the church’s building.
The church was built in 1929 — right before the economically miserable times of the Great Depression began. Dierking’s husband, Ron, talked to one of the men on that building committee, who said they built the large brick church in six months.
“It was a miracle,” she said.
Changes have occurred since the early days of the church stand.
For one thing, men in the congregation put up and took down the fair stand each year until 1984. A permanent building is on the fairgrounds now.
Years ago, members served chicken dinners with mashed potatoes, gravy and a vegetable. There were roast beef dinners and chili and chicken noodle soup. Hamburgers were cooked on small gas stoves. Bottled pop was kept cool in a cattle tank with water and blocks of ice.
Today, church members serve up roast beef sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot ham, barbecued beef, hot dogs, chili dogs, chips and homemade pie.
On Thursday morning, the rich smells of barbecued beef and sloppy joes wafted through the stand.
While it’s hard to tell just how many people eat at the stand, Dierking and fellow church worker Janet Stockcamp said volunteers go through 320 pounds of beef, 288 pounds of sloppy joes, about 80 pounds of ham, and lots of hot dogs.
They probably serve 60 to 70 pies a day — one slice at a time, Dierking said.
“Ladies donate their pies. We have tremendous homemade pies and that’s one of the things our fair stand is known for,” Stockamp said.
There are fruit pies, like cherry and rhubarb. And there’s the Japanese Fruit Pie, which has pineapple, nuts and raisins with a pecan pie base.
Years ago, two women had this recipe, which has been passed down through the generations — and has traveled many miles, Stockcamp said.
The pie has proven popular with fair-goers.
“There are some people, who have been here for years, who ask for it every year,” Dierking said.
Dierking has other memories.
“Years ago, when I was a teenager, we used to have water tanks and we put big chunks of ice in it and that’s where we put our bottles of pop and cooled them,” she said.
Times have changed.
“Now we have cans in a cooler,” Dierking said, smiling. “We’ve come a long way.”
Supplying and running the stand still takes plenty of volunteer help.
Sally Thomas, president of the Ladies Aid and LWML (Lutheran Woman’s Missionary League) at St. Peter’s said she ordered 110 T-shirts for volunteers.
Two weeks ago, volunteers worked from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for three nights cooking the barbecued beef and sloppy joe meat, which then was frozen, Dierking said.
The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department comes on the Sunday afternoon before the fair to hose down the inside and outside of the stand and the picnic tables.
It takes several volunteers to staff the stand and volunteers, who range in age from 91 to about 12, perform a variety of tasks.
The busiest times for the stand is between 5-7 p.m. The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ten percent of funds raised go to mission projects. Other funds help pay for church projects. For instance, the church at 600 Baker St., in Scribner is getting a new roof.
Volunteers said they enjoy working at the stand.
“I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years and its neat — the camaraderie, the friendship, the people who come together to help the stand. Everybody chips in; we set up together. We get a bunch of people who donate their time,” Stockamp said.
Dierking said she likes the Christian fellowship and community outreach.
“We see so many people out in the area,” Dierking said.
Thomas said one of the best parts is: “being able to carry on the tradition of our grandparents and great-grandparents who were members of the church.
“They’re the ones who started it all.”