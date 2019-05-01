The Fremont community is invited and welcome to walk for a cause with Peace Lutheran Church on Saturday.
With several months’ focus on World Vision’s ongoing effort to provide and sustain clean water in many countries, PLC Sunday school has centered on clean water awareness and help for those without access.
On Saturday, check-in is 9-9:30 a.m. From 9:30-10:30 a.m., walkers, families and friends will walk the perimeter of the PLC green. Donations given (checks payable to Peace Lutheran) will be forwarded entirely to World Vision International. The PLC challenge includes consideration of a monthly water billing, as donation for clean water for others, or simply attend with a friend to enjoy walking, and cross the finish line to help provide for those who need clean water for daily life.
Peace Lutheran Church is 1 ½ miles east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30.