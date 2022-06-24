Churches plan Citywide Worship

It will be a time of unity.

Local churches are planning “Citywide Worship” on Friday, July 29, in John C. Fremont City Park.

People of all ages are invited to the event, which begins with free food and games from 5-7 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water and pop will be served.

A bounce house, sumo wrestling (where participants wear inflatable suits) and an obstacle course will be part of the event.

From 7-9 p.m., attendees are invited to worship together with live contemporary music.

A band leading the worship will consist of musicians from Lifegate Fremont church, Full Life Church and StoneBridge Christian Church (Fremont Campus).

These churches are hosting the event and others are considering partnering with it.

Pastors hope the public will attend an event designed to bring Christians and churches together.

“A united church is a better church,” said Robert Wilson, campus pastor of Lifegate Fremont. “There’s one church in Fremont and it’s not called, ‘Lifegate.’ It has many names and many expressions.”

Pastors stress the importance of unity.

“In a world and a culture that’s looking for reasons to divide, the church should be looking for reasons to unite,” Wilson said. “This is an opportunity for several of us to do that and be a countercultural reflection.”

The Rev. JJ Hartung, lead pastor of Full Life Church, also stressed the importance of unity.

“We’re hoping to start something significant, a move in Fremont – churches uniting,” Hartung said.

Wilson noted the benefit of having this summer event.

“It’s an opportunity in the summertime to get outside of our four walls and into the community and let the community see what’s happening in churches in their community,” Wilson said.

Pastors believe it will offer another opportunity.

“I think it will be good for people to come out and get to know other people’s congregants,” Hartung said.

Wilson noted that Lifegate was among 22 churches in Omaha whose youth groups gathered.

The youths discovered different people in their own high schools, who went to different churches, but were believers in Christ.

Similarly, those who attend the “Citywide Worship" can discover other believers, which provides opportunities for encouragement schools, workplaces or wherever they happen to be.

For more information about the event, call Full Life Church at 402-721-1010.

