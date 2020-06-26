Compassion starts with questions

Recently, Pastor Scott Woller of Corner Church in Minneapolis interviewed Jazz for a Facebook video.

Jazz was born, raised and educated in Minneapolis. He’s the youngest of four children. His dad is black. His mom is white.

In the video, Jazz and the pastor, who is white, both encourage non-black people to reach out to people of color.

That might be a neighbor, former classmate or fellow employee.

“Reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, I hear you, I’m listening to you—and if there’s anything I can do to help you, please let me know,’” Jazz says.

Jazz knows people are worried about saying the wrong thing.

He could have been talking about me when he said that.

I’ve spent much of my adult life trying not to say offensive things and worrying that I might have said something wrong.

But Scott says he’s repeatedly heard there’s a lot of grace when non-whites ask questions about what people of color are experiencing.

Jazz seems to back that up in the video.