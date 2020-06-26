Compassion starts with questions

Except when I was a kid, I’ve been a white woman my whole life.
I’ve worked at a newspaper in the same city for years. I’ve been part of the same church for a long time, too.
So how can I really know what it’s like to be a black man?
Or a police officer?
How can I know what it’s like to be someone of a different race?
Or gender?
Or faith experience?
It’s hard to know what life is like for someone else.
I like the way a man named Jazz Hampton explains it.
Jazz says his wife has had two babies.
His wife can tell him how tough childbearing is.
He can be with her while she’s in labor. He can try to understand what she’s experiencing.
But he’s never given birth.
So he’ll never really know what that’s like.
Yet Jazz realizes that trying to understand is one of the best things he can do.
Jazz is a lawyer in Minneapolis, where protests and rioting occurred after the death of George Floyd.
Recently, Pastor Scott Woller of Corner Church in Minneapolis interviewed Jazz for a Facebook video.
Jazz was born, raised and educated in Minneapolis. He’s the youngest of four children. His dad is black. His mom is white.
In the video, Jazz and the pastor, who is white, both encourage non-black people to reach out to people of color.
That might be a neighbor, former classmate or fellow employee.
“Reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, I hear you, I’m listening to you—and if there’s anything I can do to help you, please let me know,’” Jazz says.
Jazz knows people are worried about saying the wrong thing.
He could have been talking about me when he said that.
I’ve spent much of my adult life trying not to say offensive things and worrying that I might have said something wrong.
But Scott says he’s repeatedly heard there’s a lot of grace when non-whites ask questions about what people of color are experiencing.
Jazz seems to back that up in the video.
“If you care enough about me to get my advice, then I know anything you say that might not be the right thing or may be offhand—that’s not a reflection of your character,” Jazz says. “The reflection of your character is your willingness to come and have the conversation.”
Obviously, I think it’s important to pray first and ask God to give us opportunities to ask the questions—and to give us the right words.
We must follow God’s timing.
I also believe we must ask questions — not just to become more knowledgeable — but to honestly care for our brothers and sisters made in the image of God, and to see what we can do to help.
“People have got to step out of their comfort zone and not just have empty empathy, but rather active empathy,” Scott says.
Active empathy.
The two words remind me of a story Jesus told more than 2,000 years ago.
It’s found in the book of Luke in the Bible.
The account begins after an expert in the law poses a question to Jesus.
“What must I do to inherit eternal life?” he asks.
Jesus replies with two questions.
“What is written in the law?” Jesus asks. “How do you read it?”
The law expert knows the answer: “‘Love the Lord your God with all our heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’ and ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
If the law expert had been at a county fair, he would have won the Grand Champion prize.
Or at least a purple ribbon.
Jesus even acknowledges that he’s got the right answer.
“You have answered correctly,” Jesus replies. “Do this and you will live.”
But the expert isn’t done.
“And who is my neighbor?” he asks.
That’s when Jesus tells what’s called a parable — a story that teaches a spiritual truth.
In the story, a man is going from Jerusalem to Jericho when he’s attacked by robbers.
They strip him of his clothes, beat him and leave him half dead.
A priest sees him, but passes by on the other side. A Levite (a religious man) does the same thing.
But a Samaritan sees the man and has compassion for him. He bandages the man’s wounds, pouring on oil and wine — an ancient day form of first aid.
He puts the injured man on his own donkey, brings him to an inn and takes care of him.
The next day, he gives the innkeeper some money.
“Look after him,” he says, “and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.”
Now Jesus has another question for the law expert.
“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?”
The expert in the law replies, “The one who had mercy on him.”
“Go and do likewise,” Jesus tells him.
If you’re like me, you’ve read this story many times.
Can’t you relate to the guys who pass by on the other side of the road?
Maybe they were scared.
How did they know robbers weren’t lurking nearby ready to jump on them?
Or maybe they had to be somewhere and really didn’t have time to stop — because they had commitments.
I’ve heard pastors say the men didn’t want to be ceremonially unclean so they couldn’t perform duties at the temple.
Few people want to be like them.
Most of us want to be like the Good Samaritan — the guy who did what was right.
He’s the hero.
Funny thing, while we can relate to the religious guys or even the Good Samaritan few of us talk about the guy who was beaten and robbed.
Who wants to relate to him?
We don’t want to think about the humiliation, terror and physical pain he suffered.
But maybe we need to.
I don’t know what it’s like to be face down on pavement with a knee in my neck.
And I don’t know what it’s like to be a police officer, either.
I know wonderful people of color and wonderful police officers.
And I think maybe it’s time we start praying and having active empathy and having those conversations with people of color and cops — listening deeply, asking what we can do to help, and being Good Samaritans, who may help bandage not only physical, but some spiritual wounds as well.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
