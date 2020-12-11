Do save, but don't hoard stuff

The entire verse says: “Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with whatever you have, because God has said, ‘I will never leave you and I will never abandon you.’”

“What are you trusting in for your future financial security?” Rick asks. “Are you trusting in your possessions or God’s presence?

Good question.

I think it’s easier to feel more secure when we have a savings account than when we have $2 in the bank.

But we all know wealth can be lost, so it’s vital to trust God. He’s our true source, not the bank account.

Rick brings up another point.

“Because of your scarcity mentality, you will never think you have enough.”

He talks about a millionaire who said he’d still need to have about $10 million more to feel secure.

I don’t think Rick is telling us to be foolish with money. Instead, we shouldn’t be so scared about the future that we aren’t generous with those in need.