Fremont After Five Connection will gather at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 10 in Midland University’s dining hall. Music will be provided by Jean and Leland Foreman.
Wendell Dorsett of Fremont will speak on “A Texas Farm Boy’s Travels.” His travels have taken him to 25 countries. He is a graduate of Texas Tech with an engineering degree. He has been engaged in engineering and marketing for an agricultural company.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dorsett’s hobbies include photography, cutting coins and model farm equipment. He has three grandchildren.
The cost of a buffet dinner is $15. To make a reservation, call Colette at 402-720-2184 by Feb. 4. Honoring your reservation is necessary.