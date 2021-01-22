Everyone needs time to refresh

You gotta love a good grandson.
The other day, my daughter-in-law, Rachel, was working and my son, Mike, asked if I could stay with my grandkids so he could run an errand.
My grandson, Matt, is a really smart and helpful 10-year-old. The 1-year-old twins, Ethan and Emilee, are cute.
It was fun to hang out with them for a little while in the afternoon, even knowing I’d need to get back to work soon.
I had a lot to do.
Easily detecting my heightened stress level, Matt was determined to help me unwind.
I sat on the carpeted floor near the twins, who were watching YouTube’s extremely colorful kids’ program, “CoComelon.”
The next thing I knew, Matt put a plate with little pieces of turkey jerky and a cup of water in front of me.
A little treat for grandma.
I told Matt when I was a kid I watched Captain Kangaroo. So Matt found an episode and started playing it on their big television.
The captain came out and began a lively conversation with Mr. Moose and Bunny Rabbit.
Soon, there were scenes of kids — in 1970s clothes — running around a playground.
The twins were not impressed.
I understand.
Those old shows just aren’t as colorful. And you never heard the captain singing the “Wheels on the Bus” song.
Ethan started to fuss.
So Matt changed the channel for the twins, but brought me a little tablet with a Captain Kangaroo episode.
I watched ping pong balls fall on the captain and the moose and the rabbit — just like I did decades ago.
In my foggy recollections, I was watching Captain Kangaroo when my dad brought in a cardboard box with a little blanket and a beagle puppy.
My parents named her Trixie.
For years, they’d smile when talking about how they’d put a blanket on the floor for the puppy and I and we’d take our naps together.
It was a good memory.
Mike was back soon and while Matt wanted me to stay longer, I had to return to work.
But Matt provided me with a little refreshment — right when I needed it.
I started thinking about a guy in the Bible, who needed some refreshment, too.
His name was Elijah and his story of rest is found in 1 Kings, Chapter 19 in the Old Testament.
By this point in Bible times, the people of Israel have become unfaithful to God and involved in the cruel and immoral worship of a false god named Baal.
In what had to be the most unusual contest ever, Elijah calls the people together.
He has 450 prophets of Baal prepare a sacrifice on an altar and try to call their god to send down fire from heaven and burn it up.
Guess what?
Nothing happens.
Those prophets dance around and do all kinds of stuff trying to get their god to do something.
It reaches the point where Elijah starts mocking them — wondering aloud if their god is asleep or on vacation or even going to the bathroom.
No, I’m not kidding.
Anyway, Elijah finally rebuilds an old altar and digs a trench around it. He prepares a sacrifice and has people pour lots of water all over it. Water even fills the trench.
Elijah prays to God and finishes his prayer with this: “O Lord, answer me, that this people may know that you, O Lord, are God, and that you have turned their hearts back.”
Guess what happens?
God sends down fire that consumes the offering, the stones of the altar, the dust — and licks up the water in the trench.
The people fall on their faces and say: “The Lord, he is God.”
Elijah has the people seize the evil, false prophets and kill them.
It was a busy day.
But not everyone is thrilled with Elijah’s endeavors.
Mean Queen Jezebel liked those false prophets and now she’s sworn to have Elijah killed for eliminating her pals.
So Elijah runs for his life into the wilderness.
Eventually, the runaway prophet comes to a bush, sits down and just prays to die.
“I have had enough, Lord,” Elijah says. “Take my life….”
Then Elijah lies down under the bush and falls asleep.
An angel awakens Elijah.
“Get up and eat,” the angel says.
Elijah looks around and sees some bread baked over hot coals and a jar of water.
It doesn’t sound as meaty as Matt’s turkey jerky, but I’ll bet that fresh-baked bread tasted good.
We hear no complaints from Elijah.
Instead, he eats and drinks and lies down again.
The angel returns.
“Get up and eat, for the journey is too much for you,” the angel says.
So Elijah eats and drinks again.
Strengthened by that food and rest, Elijah travels 40 days and 40 nights.
He’ll end up in a cave at Mount Horeb, pouring out his heart and distress to God. He’ll tell how hard he’s worked for the Lord — and how people murdered, good, God-honoring prophets.
If you know the rest of this wonderful story, you know God tells Elijah to stand on the mountain, because our Lord is going to pass by.
A powerful wind tears the mountains apart and shatters the rocks. Then there is an earthquake, followed by a fire.
And after that comes a gentle whisper.
The Lord asks Elijah why he’s in a cave. Elijah retells his sad story.
Then God tells of his plan wherein the bad guys — and mean queen — will be dealt with and Elijah will get an understudy named Elisha.
I love the account of God showing his power and then his tenderness when dealing with Elijah.
God knows how to refresh and restore us. He can ease troubled minds and hearts — if we let him.
I’m grateful to God and for my grandchildren.