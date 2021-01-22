Everyone needs time to refresh

By this point in Bible times, the people of Israel have become unfaithful to God and involved in the cruel and immoral worship of a false god named Baal.

In what had to be the most unusual contest ever, Elijah calls the people together.

He has 450 prophets of Baal prepare a sacrifice on an altar and try to call their god to send down fire from heaven and burn it up.

Guess what?

Nothing happens.

Those prophets dance around and do all kinds of stuff trying to get their god to do something.

It reaches the point where Elijah starts mocking them — wondering aloud if their god is asleep or on vacation or even going to the bathroom.

No, I’m not kidding.

Anyway, Elijah finally rebuilds an old altar and digs a trench around it. He prepares a sacrifice and has people pour lots of water all over it. Water even fills the trench.

Elijah prays to God and finishes his prayer with this: “O Lord, answer me, that this people may know that you, O Lord, are God, and that you have turned their hearts back.”

Guess what happens?