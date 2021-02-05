Extravagant love shows in actions

Many poor people could have been helped.

But the Scriptures provide valuable insight about this disciple’s motives:

“He said this not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief, and having charge of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it.” (John 12:6)

What?

A disciple is a thief?

Pastor and author Robert Morris of Gateway Church* in Texas brings up a good question.

Why would Jesus — who knew all things — put a thief in charge of the moneybag?

Robert believes Jesus was trying to give Judas a chance to turn his life around.

Whatever his reason, Jesus tells Judas to leave Mary alone.

We read more of what Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew.

You can almost hear the tenderness in Christ’s voice as he tells Judas and the rest of the disciples why Mary should continue: