Extravagant love shows in actions

A pastor confirmed something I’ve wondered about for a while now.
It starts with a story in the New Testament book of John.
At this point in Bible history, Jesus is in Bethany, where he and his disciples are having dinner.
Christ’s friends, Mary, Martha and Lazarus, are there. Martha is serving and Lazarus is at the table, when Mary does something unusual.
She takes a pound of very expensive perfumed ointment, anoints the feet of Jesus and wipes them with her hair.
The house is filled with the fragrance of the perfume.
You’d think everyone would be pleased right?
Not quite.
Judas Iscariot — the disciple who will betray Jesus — asks why this ointment wasn’t sold for 300 denarii and the money given to the poor.
In Bible times, a denarius was a day’s wage.
So, 300 of them was a lot.
Put it into today’s context. If you earned $12 a hour and worked eight hours a day for 300 days that would be $28,800.
In other words, that perfumed ointment was worth a chunk of change.
Maybe Judas was right.
Many poor people could have been helped.
But the Scriptures provide valuable insight about this disciple’s motives:
“He said this not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief, and having charge of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it.” (John 12:6)
What?
A disciple is a thief?
Pastor and author Robert Morris of Gateway Church* in Texas brings up a good question.
Why would Jesus — who knew all things — put a thief in charge of the moneybag?
Robert believes Jesus was trying to give Judas a chance to turn his life around.
Whatever his reason, Jesus tells Judas to leave Mary alone.
We read more of what Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew.
You can almost hear the tenderness in Christ’s voice as he tells Judas and the rest of the disciples why Mary should continue:
“You always have the poor with you, but you will not always have me. In pouring this ointment on my body, she has done it to prepare me for burial. Truly, I say to you, wherever this Gospel is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will also be told in memory of her.”
Prepare him for burial? What was Jesus talking about?
The Gospels agree Christ died on the cross hours before the start of the Jewish Sabbath.
Joseph from the town of Arimathea gets permission to take Christ’s body down from the cross. He wraps the body in a linen shroud and puts Jesus in a tomb.
The Sabbath was beginning — a time when nobody was supposed to work.
We don’t read about Joseph having any time to anoint Christ’s body.
Instead, the book of Luke says some women see where his body is laid. They go home and prepare spices and ointments, then rest on the Sabbath.
These same women will be wonderfully surprised when they later go to anoint Christ’s body — only to find that he’s risen from the dead.
So the only person who had the honor of preparing Christ’s body for burial was Mary of Bethany.
And she did it so well.
Mary wasn’t just pouring out extravagant ointment on Christ’s feet.
She was pouring out extravagant love.
Why would she do that?
Robert encourages listeners of his sermon to turn to a previous chapter in the book of John.
We find a very different scene in Chapter 11.
At the point, Lazarus is so sick his sisters send word to Jesus, who’s in another area.
Surely, Jesus will rush to help them, right?
Not exactly.
The Scriptures record that Jesus loved Martha, Mary and Lazarus — so he stayed two days longer right where he was.
Jesus tells his disciples this illness won’t end in death and after a couple days they set out for Bethany.
Then on the way, Jesus tells the disciples that Lazarus has died.
“And for your sake, I’m glad I wasn’t there, so that you may believe,” Jesus tells them.
Can you imagine how mysterious this must have sounded?
Martha goes to meet Jesus before he even comes into the village and says if he’d been there her brother wouldn’t have died.
Jesus says her brother will rise again.
Martha knows Lazarus will rise in the resurrection on the last day.
“I am the resurrection and the life,” Jesus says. “Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.
“Do you believe this?” he asks Martha.
It’s a timeless question.
Mary then comes to meet Jesus, who sees her weeping and asks where Lazarus has been laid.
And Jesus weeps.
Jesus comes to the tomb, which is a cave with a stone in front of it.
“Take away the stone,” Jesus says.
Martha isn’t so sure about this.
“Lord, by this time there will be an odor for he has been dead four days,” she says.
Jesus says, “Didn’t I tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?”
So they take away the stone. Jesus prays then calls out Lazarus’ name in a loud voice.
Lazarus, who’d been dead, walks out of that tomb.
Can you imagine how amazed and thankful his sisters were?
Could that be one reason why Mary later poured all that expensive perfume on Jesus feet?
Robert thinks so.
It makes sense.
Who wouldn’t want to do something wonderful for Jesus, if he raised their loved one from the dead?
I thought about Lazarus while my husband, Chuck, was in the ICU of an Omaha hospital eight years ago.
Surely, if Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, he could heal Chuck, right?
Chuck was healed, but not on this side of the sky. He went to be with God in a place where suffering and death don’t exist.
Why wasn’t Chuck healed on earth?
I don’t know.
But I do know God is faithful. He’s brought me healing and help and has taken good care of me — even as I’ve gone through times of doubt, anger and frustration.
The other night, I watched a TV program about people who’d lost loved ones to COVID-19.
I could relate to their heartache.
And as those recently wounded souls talked, I wanted so much to tell them:
- You won’t always hurt this much.
- Keep trusting in Christ as your Savior.
- God is still good even when times aren’t.
- Lean hard on God. Seek his help constantly. Cry out to him in your darkest moments — and every other time.
- Keep talking. Keep sharing your stories. Write them down if possible. It can help you heal.
- Don’t waste your pain. When you are stronger, ask God to help you to use what you’ve learned to help others.
- Ask God to help you heal, give you hope and remind you there are more and better chapters ahead in your life story.
The Scriptures don’t say if Lazarus reacted when Mary poured perfume on Christ’s feet.
But I wonder if it gave him a warm feeling to see how much his grateful sister loved him.
And how much she loved Jesus whose love extends into eternity.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.