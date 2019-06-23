The Rev. Bill Cremers said his first Mass ever as an ordained priest recently at St. Anthony’s in Columbus.
Just a day after receiving the sacrament of Holy Orders, as administered by Archbishop George J. Lucas in Omaha, he took the lectern to deliver his first homily.
While addressing a packed house full of parishioners, a Knights of Columbus Honor Guard and 16 fellow priests, Cremers shared a story that made it clear to everyone in attendance who was at work in his life.
Just a few months back, while on the phone with his mother, she expressed her excitement that the new missalettes had arrived at church. With great anticipation, she wondered what the Gospel reading was for Sunday, June 2; the day her son was set to say his first Mass.
Once she found out, she just had to tell him. It was the same Gospel Marlene and Jim, his parents, chose for their wedding nearly three decades earlier.
“Looking at all the things that have lined up as part of God’s plan, it’s happened plenty of times for me,” said Cremers who in July will report to St. Patrick’s in Fremont as an associate pastor serving Fremont, Hooper and Scribner.
He’s now officially Father Bill, or Father Cremers, he doesn’t have a preference.
“To see those small coincidences, those little arrangements, shows there’s something guiding all this,” he said.
That includes the presence of his great uncle’s chalice at that first-ever Mass, the late Rev. Clarence Korgie.
Korgie was a priest for nearly five decades before he died in 1995 when Cremers was only a year-and-a-half old. The family donated Korgie’s chalice to St. Anthony’s, where it’s now part of the regular Mass celebrated by the Rev. Ross Burkhalter.
“I’m just so happy for the parish. I’m happy for all the Catholics in Columbus,” Burkhalter said during a private reception for Cremers recently. “We had some kids (at the ordination) from Scotus who were attending, we had some people from St. Bonaventure and St. Isidore’s also. But for St. Anthony’s, it’s just a wonderful experience. We’re really blessed.”
Cremers grew up almost exactly halfway between St. Anthony’s and Scotus Central Catholic, where he earned his grammar school education and his diploma.
He sought out the seminary immediately after graduation in 2011.
Cremers followed the same path through seminary that Burkhalter did in the 1990s. Tuesday, Burkhalter celebrated the 25th anniversary of his own ordination.
“It’s just a matter of people saying, ‘Let go and let God decide. Because, if it’s God’s will, it will happen. If it’s not God’s will, it won’t happen,” Burkhalter said. “I’ve always found a lot of times, guys regret not going more than the ones that do and, for whatever reason, it doesn’t work out because at least they knew.”
Cremers returned to Columbus after the ceremony at St. Cecilia Cathedral for a meal and reception with invited guests, said his first Mass at 2 p.m. the next day at St. Anthony’s and was honored again by the parish community at large directly after.
“It was just really beautiful going through those moments. There was that sense of beauty Saturday morning in ordination of the unfolding of the Mass,” Cremers said. “The prayer of ordination, and realizing through all of that, ‘Wow, my heart is being changed. I’m given Christ’s own heart to serve his people and love his church.’”
Cremers’ father, when addressing the guests on the night of his son’s ordination, asked for a show of hands for those who always thought Bill would eventually end up as Father Bill. About half the room confirmed that belief.
What they knew took Cremers until the summer before his senior year at Scotus before he himself knew for sure.
Since he was an incoming freshman, he had attended J.C. Camp at the Tintern Retreat and Resource Center near Oakdale. After his initial camp, he returned each summer to help out.
He remembers one particular summer during confession when a visiting priest asked him about his interest in joining the priesthood. He was asked several other times by friends and family in the years that followed.
Just before he went to his final J.C. Camp, he visited the seminary at Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri, to begin the process of deciding.
When he was back at the camp, during a daily Mass, words from the hymn “You are Mine” spoke to him.
Namely: “You are mine, be not afraid, I have called you each by name, I love you and you are mine,” Cremers said.
“Sensing Christ speak that directly to me, that I am called to be completely his, this then gives me the freedom to say yes to the priesthood.”
That moment allowed him to overcome his own fears — fears of missing out on the married life he thought he preferred and the fear of becoming a priest and “messing it all up.”
“I was able to say yes in that moment,” he said. “The rest of that year, as I applied to Seminary, was the unfolding of that yes.”
After four years of schooling in philosophy at Conception, he moved on to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, where he learned theology and the study of the faith.
Through the journey, he said he relied on the friendships he made with fellow seminarians, men and women in St. Louis and other parishes along the way, the priests who were part of the process and Saint Therese of Lisieux.
“Who in her autobiography talks about her ‘little way,’” Cremers said. “Her desire to stay little and receive God’s love, not try and earn it by being heroic.”
Of his incoming class of 20 young men, six, counting Cremers, are left. Some of the others have since departed and joined married life. Others are still discerning God’s call.
In Cremer’s remaining group, one other has been ordained a priest, one a deacon, one is about to be ordained and two others remain in the process.
For the next month, Cremers will be in Columbus during the week, serving in place of St. Isidore’s pastor, the Rev. Joe Miksch, who suffered a recent injury.
In another coincidence, Miksch was the priest that married Jim and Marlene. The Scripture reading was John 17:20-26, Jesus’ prayer to God for the apostles just before He was arrested and suffered His passion on the cross.
“It’s a really beautiful time; a time for gratitude as well for so many people,” Cremers said. “There’s this desire to give back and share with others.”