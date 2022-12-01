 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Congregational Church plans Service of Carols

Organist Nancy Schroeder will lead a Service of Carols at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at First Congregational Church UCC, 1550 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Most of the service will be carol pipe organ arrangements and congregational favorites to sing.

Schroeder will play additional carol arrangements at 9:45 a.m. on the Reuters pipe organ before the service. Organ carol arrangements are by Burkhardt, Callahan, Wagner and Cherwien.

Everyone is invited to attend to welcome the Advent and Christmas season.

