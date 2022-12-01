First Congregational Church plans Service of Carols

Organist Nancy Schroeder will lead a Service of Carols at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at First Congregational Church UCC, 1550 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Most of the service will be carol pipe organ arrangements and congregational favorites to sing.
Schroeder will play additional carol arrangements at 9:45 a.m. on the Reuters pipe organ before the service. Organ carol arrangements are by Burkhardt, Callahan, Wagner and Cherwien.
Everyone is invited to attend to welcome the Advent and Christmas season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.