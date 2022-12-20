 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

First Lutheran cancels The Banquet for Dec. 22

  • 0
First Lutheran Church in Fremont
Courtesy photo

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

First Lutheran Church will not be serving the community meal at The Banquet on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to inclement weather.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans say watching holiday movies is a favorite festive tradition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News