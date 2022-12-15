 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir to present Dec. 18 concert

Outside of Methodist Church building

First United Methodist Church has a long history in Fremont. The current building is 100 years old.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir will be presenting a concert of sacred Christmas music at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The concert will consist of a piano duet, four choir selections, a vocal duet, and special men’s and women’s only pieces. The choir is under the directorship of Roma Schreiber and the accompanist is Leha Manderson.

A fellowship time with homemade treats will follow the concert. Everyone is invited to enjoy this long-standing concert.

