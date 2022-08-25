Former prisoner to speak at Men of Integrity Breakfast

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.
The music guest will be singer/song writer Paul Valla Jr.
The guest speaker will be Danny Johannsen, a former prisoner. Attendees will hear how Johannsen went from being a convict to a convert for Jesus Christ, and from being a prisoner now involved in prison ministry.
