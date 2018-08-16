In a children’s sermon, Duey Heffelfinger talks about his grandpa.
The area resident’s granddad was a rail man and when Heffelfinger was a little boy, he’d ride in a caboose with his grandpa and eat doughnuts.
That grandfather had an impact on Heffelfinger’s life and his story ties in with a song called “Ticket to the Promise Land.”
On Sunday, area residents are invited to hear the song and the story in a presentation by Heffelfinger and other members of a group called Forté.
The musical group will provide a “Sermon in Song” during the 9 a.m. worship service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
Those who attend can experience worship through music, Scripture and personal reflection stories and a children’s sermon is part of the experience.
Forté has a long history.
Group members Kay Dickinson, Mark Dickinson and Duey Heffelfinger were involved in music at Dana College in Blair. After college, they formed the group, Forté. Another woman sang with that group. When she went to law school, the group asked Karna Dam of Hooper to sing with them.
Dam agreed.
That was in 1991.
“That was the beginning,” Dam said. “All summer long, we’d travel in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, going to different churches doing the ‘Sermon in Song’ during the summer.” Starting Thanksgiving weekend, they’d present a Christmas Cantata.
They’d travel from that weekend through about the second week in January.
They did that for about 15 years, then opted to take a sabbatical to focus on their children.
The sabbatical lasted for years.
Now that their children are grown, group members have decided to begin sharing their message again — albeit without such a rigorous schedule.
“We’re not performing every weekend, but it is fun to get back together and do the music,” Dam said. “For all of us, it’s kind of a stress reliever.”
Today, the group consists of the Dickinsons, Heffelfinger and Dam. They are accompanied by Chele Gardner and supported through narration by Tracy Heffelfinger. Dam is from Hooper. The other group members are from Blair.
Kay Dickinson and Dam have been good friends since elementary school.
Dam appreciates the group.
“For me, it’s become an extended family,” she said.
She notes other benefits.
“When we sing — whether it be for practice or in front of people — the world stops for that segment of time,” Dam said. “Whatever stresses I have are gone for that segment of time, because I’m fully embedded in the music and I think that for me that’s what brings me such joy.”
She believes others can benefit as well.
“Music as a whole can speak to people in a special way,” Dam said. “I think that’s one of our goals, our hope, is that somehow our music is able to help someone get through something that’s difficult for them or be able to reflect on something that warms their heart in some way.”
Dam posted on Facebook that the group would be singing again and the group has received positive response.
“Dick and Kay told me at practice on Monday night that it’s been explosive — the number of people who’ve come up and commented about how happy they are that we’ll be doing some music again and how they’ve missed it,” Dam said.
Kay Dickinson is the music teacher at Arbor Park Intermediate School in Blair.
“She is so unbelievably talented with music,” Dam said. “We put the music together and blend the Scripture in, but Kay really takes the leadership on that.”
The group is looking ahead to the future.
“We hope that we can continue to sing together, Dam said. “It’s good for our hearts and we hope it’s good for other people’s hearts, too.”