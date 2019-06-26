Fremont After 5 Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. July 8 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
The gathering will include unusual gift wrapping techniques and crafting ideas.
Sandy Moore of Independence, Kansas, will provide music and speak on “My Sunflower Journey.” Moore had a painful childhood, but has bloomed into a joyous life. She is married and the mother of adult children and three grandchildren.
She is addicted to crafts and teaching others to turn trashed items into treasures. She dedicates her time to mentoring.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. Call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by July 3 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.