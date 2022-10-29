Fremont Alliance Church plans Fall Festival

It’s a place of superheroes and angels.

Pandas and princesses.

Sharks and unicorns and many other costumed kids who make their way from one room to the next, playing games and winning candy prizes.

Once again, Fremont Alliance Church will host its Fall Festival, a family friendly event that features free food, treats and lots of activities and which this year also includes an illusionist show.

This marks the 26th year for the festival, scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Illusionist and evangelist Matt Adams of Harvest, Alabama, will perform from 7-8:15 p.m. in the sanctuary.

The master illusionist will stage his family friendly show, “Tic Tock.”

Adams has performed across the United States and in many different countries.

Typically, his show costs about $35 per ticket, but the church is providing complimentary tickets for all who want to attend the performance.

Toward the end of the show, Adams will share his testimony. After the show, he has agreed to do a meet and greet and sign autographs.

“We’re really excited to have him here,” said Julie Johnson, FAC children’s ministry director.

Three bounce houses will be stationed outside the church for festival guests. Kona Ice, which will be in the parking lot, will have shaved ice for purchase.

“That’s the only thing that costs money,” Johnson said.

Inside, attendees will be served free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and water.

Some kids bring their own bags to carry the candy they receive. The church also has bags for kids who’d like one.

Children’s games will include skee-ball, basketball, football throw, a big slingshot and giant dice game.

“We’ve tried to get some different games so they’re not all the same,” Johnson said.

New games include pretend ax throwing. The festival also will feature a new black light candy hike. With this game, children follow white yarn around a room to get candy. The yarn is black-lit so it looks like lasers for a game that’s kind of like a maze.

Many rooms in the church have games, which children play to win candy prizes.

“There’s a lot of candy,” Johnson said. “Our goal for candy pieces this year is 25,000. Last year, we got 24,396 pieces.”

There also will be drawings for prizes.

Johnson estimates between 800 and 1,000 people will attend. Attendance may be affected because the event falls on a school night.

Even so, Johnson hopes people come to the event.

“We have a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “The kids and volunteers have a great time.”

The festival began after Jeff and Paula Rhoads and Bob and Phyllis Gates took their families to a similar activity at Westside Church in Omaha years ago and decided it would be a great event for the Fremont community.

Johnson appreciates the people at FAC who’ve donated candy and decorated the church. She noted that Teresa Lichtenberg, Emily Nakayama and Bob Gates have done much to help make sure the event runs smoothly.

She told why the church hosts the multi-activity event.

“God cares about people and loves them and Fremont Alliance Church loves doing this event, because it is a way to show the community that we love and care for them, too,” Johnson said.

Johnson also notes that the weather is expected to be good on Monday.

“It’s going to be a beautiful night to come out for it,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to be cold so that will be good.”