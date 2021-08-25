 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Alliance to host illusionist
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Alliance to host illusionist

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The public is invited to see Illusionist John Michael Hinton at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is free.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hinton offers a unique style of close-up illusions using everyday object. The hour-long show is part of the church’s fall kick-off for Sunday school and AWANA. Refreshments will be served following the show.

That morning the church will have a special 10 a.m. worship service.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking enough water may prevent heart problems

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News