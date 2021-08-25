Fremont Alliance to host illusionist

Tribune staff
The public is invited to see Illusionist John Michael Hinton at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is free.
Hinton offers a unique style of close-up illusions using everyday object. The hour-long show is part of the church’s fall kick-off for Sunday school and AWANA. Refreshments will be served following the show.
That morning the church will have a special 10 a.m. worship service.
