Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast to feature Kirk Cameron

As the keynote speaker for the event, Cameron will give his testimony of faith via a pre-recorded video from California.

Spellerberg, who spoke briefly with Cameron, hopes the public will tune in to hear the message.

“It is great to have a well-known speaker like Kirk be a part of our program,” said Spellerberg, who made the connection via a prayer breakfast in Norfolk. “Kirk was gracious enough to accept and we’re really excited about it.”

As in the past, the event will include: prayer, Scripture reading, and mayor’s comments. Fremonter Brian Essen will serve as master of ceremonies. It also will include a worship song by a local church.

“This event has always been a great connector of people in Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “It’s annually one of the largest gatherings that we have, when we meet in person, and what excites me about it is that it’s a great opportunity on Good Friday for our community to come together and, even though it’s not in person this year, we feel it will bring a lot of value to their Easter weekend.”

Spellerberg believes listeners will benefit by hearing Cameron’s message and by feeling the Fremont community come together.