Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast to feature Kirk Cameron

Many people remember actor Kirk Cameron from the TV comedy, “Growing Pains,” or the movie, “Fireproof.”
On Good Friday, the public will be able to tune in and hear a message from Cameron during a Fremont event.
The 17th annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast is set to run live from 7 to 8 a.m. April 2 on the Facebook pages for the prayer breakfast and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
It also will be aired live on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio and KHUB AM 1340 – Big Dog Country, said Joey Spellerberg, leadership prayer breakfast chairman.
Those who miss the live event can still watch a recording of it via Facebook, which will be up for 30 days afterward.
“We decided to build on the success that we had in 2020. We did it virtually and wanted to really go big for our virtual event this year on Good Friday,” Spellerberg said.
An average of 500 people has attended the annual event when it’s taken place in the Midland University Wikert Event Center in Fremont. Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, a virtual event took place featuring retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead.
The prayer breakfast video reached 9,500 people through Facebook last year.
This year’s program will be similar to those in the past, involving different churches and organizations.
As the keynote speaker for the event, Cameron will give his testimony of faith via a pre-recorded video from California.
Spellerberg, who spoke briefly with Cameron, hopes the public will tune in to hear the message.
“It is great to have a well-known speaker like Kirk be a part of our program,” said Spellerberg, who made the connection via a prayer breakfast in Norfolk. “Kirk was gracious enough to accept and we’re really excited about it.”
As in the past, the event will include: prayer, Scripture reading, and mayor’s comments. Fremonter Brian Essen will serve as master of ceremonies. It also will include a worship song by a local church.
“This event has always been a great connector of people in Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “It’s annually one of the largest gatherings that we have, when we meet in person, and what excites me about it is that it’s a great opportunity on Good Friday for our community to come together and, even though it’s not in person this year, we feel it will bring a lot of value to their Easter weekend.”
Spellerberg believes listeners will benefit by hearing Cameron’s message and by feeling the Fremont community come together.
“We learned a lot from doing it last year and got a great response,” Spellerberg said. “We obviously hope we will meet in person in 2022, but everybody’s getting used to watching virtual church services and things like that, that we felt we wanted to use it as an opportunity to expand our reach.”
Spellerberg noted something else.
“We’ll probably have some aspect of this in our program in future years even when we gather together,” he said.
Spellerberg invites the community to tune in.
“We’re looking forward to producing an amazing morning,” Spellerberg said.
Cameron became well known as Mike Seaver in the ABC sitcom, “Growing Pains” in the 1980s.
Since then, he’s appeared in many television and movie productions, including the “Left Behind” series, “Monumental,” and Fireproof- the marriage-centered film, which became the No. 1 grossing inspirational movie of 2008.
His newest film, “Connect,” was released February 2018, and is designed to offer “real help for parenting kids and teens in a Social Media world.”
Cameron has been featured on Nightline, Fox News and CNN and tours the country speaking live to 30 churches a year as part of the “Living Room Reset” marriage and parenting conference.
In the fall of 2016 and 2017, he hosted live Fathom theater events called “Revive Us” — a “national family meeting,” urging the family of faith to return to the biblical principles that will bring blessing and protection to the country. The live events took place in more than 750 theaters across the United States and were attended by more than 200,000 people.
Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, met on the set of “Growing Pains and have been married for more than 26 years. Together, they have six teenage children and host an all-expenses-paid summer camp for terminally ill children and their families called Camp Firefly.
The schedule of events and participants for the prayer breakfast includes:
- Master of ceremonies welcome and brief history — Brian Essen at Chamber (Live).
- Color Guard/Pledge of Allegiance — Troop 1103.
- Opening Prayer — the Rev. Ernesto Medina, First Lutheran Church, pre-recorded video at church.
- Worship Song — Trinity Lutheran Church, pre-recorded video.
- Scripture Reading — Brett Richmond, CEO Methodist Fremont Health, pre-recorded at hospital.
- Prayer for the Community — Jessica Kolterman, external affairs, Lincoln Premium Poultry, pre-recorded video.
- Mayor’s remarks and speaker Introduction — Joey at Chamber (Live).
- Keynote speaker — Kirk Cameron, pre-recorded video.
- Closing prayer — the Rev. Bill Gepford of First United Methodist Church, pre-recorded video at church.
- Master of ceremonies thank you and closing — Essen (Live).