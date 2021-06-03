Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans June 14 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will have a noon luncheon on Monday, June 14, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The theme is “Life is a Piece of Artwork.”
DIY Studio in Valley, which offers painting classes, home décor, gifts, collectibles, home furnishings, paint products, painting parties, interior design and more will be a presentation.
Jan Schiferl of Fordyce will speak on “A Change of Plans.” Schiferl was the 2014 Mother of the Year. She is a singer, song writer and speaker. She and her husband train horses and raise cattle, and host events such as “Cowboy Christmas” and concerts.
Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by June 8 to make your reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.
