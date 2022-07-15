Fremont Church of the Nazarene celebrating 40th anniversary

The Rev. Tom Shaw was still in Bible college when he and his wife, Becky, sensed God’s call.

It was a call about the need for a Church of the Nazarene in Fremont. That was in March 1981.

“In May, after two months of prayer and searching God’s will, we contacted the Nebraska District Superintendent Rev. Jim Diehl, and told him we’d open this new work in Fremont,” Shaw wrote in a church history.

The endeavor was approved that August.

Four very busy decades — including ministry in Fremont and globally — would pass.

Now, the Fremont Church of the Nazarene is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 17.

The public is invited to the event which begins at 10:30 a.m., with the morning worship service followed by a lunch in the Shaw Ministry Center at the church, 960 Johnson Road.

Other activities involve a slide show and a time capsule, said the Rev. Dan Cole, current pastor.

“We will have people write how the church has influenced them over the years and what brought them to Fremont Nazarene and we’ll put those responses in the time capsule and that will be opened at our 50th anniversary celebration in 2032,” Cole said.

The Shaws will be here as will Diehl, general superintendent emeritus, who worked closely with them to start the church.

“We are having this celebration to be reminded of God’s faithfulness and his response to our faithfulness in the past 40 years of ministry, but also to trust his guidance in the next 40 years,” Cole said. “It will be a reunion, but a celebration of past and future blessings.”

The church has had a long and eventful past. The Shaws had their first church service in Fremont on July 4, 1982, in the former Holiday Lodge motel.

A congregation of about 40 met for 16 months in the motel before the church relocated to a building at Eighth and C streets.

The church bought a building on U.S. Highway 77 in 1985.

In 1997, they broke ground for what is now their current building.

Throughout the years, the church has been involved in a wide variety of ministry projects. It has hosted car shows, Easter egg hunts and leadership seminars.

The church provides the Growing Hearts Academy, a daycare ministry, with almost 100 children enrolled.

It has small group ministries and active children and youth ministries.

The church offers restoration ministries such as Celebrate Recovery, Divorce Care and GriefShare.

“We believe in the transforming grace of Jesus Christ,” Cole said.

Ministry teams from the church have gone to different locations for projects. Church members have taken mission trips to a Navaho reservation and Ecuador. Some helped clean up homes after Hurricane Katrina.

In 2018, church members took an 8,000-mile-long step of faith when they went on a missions trip to Papua, New Guinea.

There, they built a cabin for the groundskeeper of the Kudjip Nazarene Hospital.

“We have always been a very mission-minded church, not only locally, but globally as well through the mission efforts of the international Church of the Nazarene,” Cole said.

Cole expresses gratitude for former pastors of the church.

“I believe that as the new, current pastor that I stand on the shoulders of the men and women who have led before me — men like Pastor Tom Shaw, Pastor Aaron Horton and Pastor Jeremy Henderson,” Cole said. “I stand on their shoulders and do so with appreciation for their commitment to God and the Fremont Church of the Nazarene ministry.”

Besides serving the church as pastor, Cole also serves as the district superintendent for the Nebraska District Church of the Nazarene.

He’s proud of the Fremont church.

“For me, I’m proud of the way our congregation welcomes people and loves people where they are and tries to help them get to where Jesus wants them to be in their lives,” he said. “I’m proud of the faithful service of our congregation for all these years.”