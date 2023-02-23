Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Ken Gasken.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Dept. He will share his testimony of a dysfunctional family upbringing that caused him much emotional and spiritual trauma, and of the Lord’s healing. Morris also will share the story about his near-fatal airboat accident during the 2019 flood.