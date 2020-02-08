Fremont's StoneBridge church is very active

“It’s a way for us to live out our faith in service,” he said. “We’re called by God to serve people and this is one way we can do that and meet a practical need.”

The church meets needs in other ways, too.

Geiler said many times people have been driving by the church and will show up on a Sunday morning, because they feel like they need to be someplace where they can feel hopeful. It’s been heartbreaking to listen to the stories of people who are struggling.

“I hope that I’ve been able to encourage them that there is hope,” he said. “We often don’t sense that God is with us, but the reality is — he’s there and he does love us. Jesus does love us. And sometimes it takes sitting with someone who takes the time to care to listen that helps people realize that all is not lost.”

Congregants will be able to show love in another way. A family cupcake decorating event is planned for Feb. 16. Families will spend a couple hours decorating cupcakes. They’ll keep some and deliver some to other folks as an act of kindness.