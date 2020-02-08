Fremont's StoneBridge church is very active

Playing an elf was tall order — even for a pastor who’s 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
But Pastor Michael Geiler took on the role with zest as he portrayed Buddy the Elf during the Halloween Bash at StoneBridge in Fremont.
It’s just one role the pastor has fulfilled in the active church.
Since Fremont’s campus opened in 2017, the local congregation — which now has a weekly attendance of about 220 — has been busy with a plethora of projects. Kids programming, mission trips and help for flood victims have been among the church’s endeavors.
This month, local parishioners will be part of a Mexico mission trip, which involves building houses. Locally, they’ll participate in a cupcake decorating and delivering project. Plans next fall include a discipleship experience called “Rooted.”
It’s an industrious schedule for any church — let alone one that just opened its doors three years ago.
The Fremont location at 1041 N. Nye Ave., is one of four campuses of the StoneBridge church. The main campus is in Omaha with others in Millard and Benson. Attendance at all four campuses totals about 2,200.
After purchasing the former First Christian Church in 2016, StoneBridge renovated the building. It had a soft launch in January 2017 and a grand opening the following month.
“You don’t realize how quickly time flies,” Geiler said, adding that things have been going well.
The nondenominational church has services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Chitwood preaches the sermon which is livestreamed electronically from Omaha to the other campuses. Each site has a campus pastor.
Geiler is the Fremont campus and worship pastor. Originally from Waverly, he and his Fremont-born wife, Nicole, and family live in Omaha.
A Kid Min program is also part of Sunday mornings and takes place during the services. It averages about 35 kids. That number is in addition to the 220 people attending worship services.
Kid Min takes place on Wednesday nights, too. There’s also a student ministry for youth from sixth through 12th grades. Both programs take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The church has kids from Fremont, along with those from North Bend, Hooper and Arlington.
“We have a number of families that are from North Bend and also Hooper. We have some from the Nickerson-Winslow area,” he said.
A couple of families were displaced during flooding. The church was able to help them and the community during that time.
Supplies collected in Omaha were flown from the Millard airport to Fremont for distribution. StoneBridge parishioners also helped removed flood-damaged carpet and drywall and clean out houses.
Geiler describes it as an opportunity for congregants to practice their faith.
More opportunities to practice the faith lie ahead when about five or six parishioners from the Fremont campus become part of a 50-person group of adults and youth who will take part in the annual Mexico Mission Trip from Feb. 14-18. The group, which includes people from all of the campuses, will go to Puerto Penasco, Mexico, about an hour south of the Arizona border.
The endeavor is a partnership with Amor Ministries based in Arizona.
“They identify families who are in need of housing,” he said. “They have several families that apply for housing and then Amor partners with churches to have people come to build the houses.”
The two-room houses are small, but have a locking door and windows and a concrete slab floor. The structures are much better than the conditions in which the families previously lived. The group usually builds two structures.
“I went on it last year with my son and it really changes your perspective when you can be in an environment and see how people live that’s much different than your experience,” he said.
Once the houses are built, the group conducts a ceremony and hands the keys to the family, blesses and prays with them.
“It’s a way for us to live out our faith in service,” he said. “We’re called by God to serve people and this is one way we can do that and meet a practical need.”
The church meets needs in other ways, too.
Geiler said many times people have been driving by the church and will show up on a Sunday morning, because they feel like they need to be someplace where they can feel hopeful. It’s been heartbreaking to listen to the stories of people who are struggling.
“I hope that I’ve been able to encourage them that there is hope,” he said. “We often don’t sense that God is with us, but the reality is — he’s there and he does love us. Jesus does love us. And sometimes it takes sitting with someone who takes the time to care to listen that helps people realize that all is not lost.”
Congregants will be able to show love in another way. A family cupcake decorating event is planned for Feb. 16. Families will spend a couple hours decorating cupcakes. They’ll keep some and deliver some to other folks as an act of kindness.
All campuses, including Fremont, will launch a 10-week discipleship experience called, “Rooted,” in the fall. Participants will learn and practice seven rhythms of the Christian faith, which include prayer, worship, service and celebration. Groups of eight to 10 people will go through this experience together.
“It’s a deeper discipleship opportunity than we’ve ever had before,” he said.
The pastor encourages area residents to come to the church.
“We love to have people join us for worship on Sundays,” he said. “It’s great music. It’s great teaching. We have a really welcoming environment here at the campus. And it’s an empowering, life-giving experience and we want as many people to experience that as possible so they encounter Jesus.”