Fremonter finds fulfilling service with Rebuilding Together, AmeriCorps

Rowan Mitchell won’t soon forget Iris Vitamvas and her appreciation for the help she received through Rebuilding Together.
Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, provides critical home repairs and modifications — at no charge — to the homes of low-income homeowners living in Dodge and Cuming counties.
The agency also does work in nearby Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff and Arlington, said Brad Wiese, executive director.
Originally from Fremont, Mitchell has been serving as an AmeriCorps project and volunteer coordinator for the local agency.
Vitamvas is among the clients he and the volunteers have been able to assist by replacing her water heater, sidewalk, a handrail and wrapped her chimney.
Her gratitude has been heartwarming.
“She was always so grateful for what we were doing — and let us know,” Mitchell said. “She would be out there giving the volunteers goodie bags, thanking them for the work that they were doing. She always loved to sit and talk and appreciated us for being there, in general, not just for the work that we were doing.
“It’s clients like her that really remind you why you’re doing what you’re doing.”
Mitchell’s service began years ago.
A 2013 Fremont High School graduate, Mitchell was looking to get into the National Park Service and outdoor education. He came across the Maryland Conservation Corps — and AmeriCorps, a network of national service programs.
AmeriCorps members commit their time to address critical community needs like mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters, and more.
Mitchell served with the Maryland Conservation Corps for 10 months, then another 10 with AmeriCorps and Triple C — the National Civilian Community Corps in Sacramento, California.
After that, he moved back to Nebraska, where he worked in construction and played music in a band.
But Mitchell wanted to return to a life of service.
While looking online, he found that Rebuilding Together had an open position through AmeriCorps. He applied and began in August 2019.
For Martin Luther King Day in January, Mitchell was among AmeriCorps members across the country, working with Rebuilding Together, who were flown to New Orleans, where they completed different service projects to celebrate the civil rights leader’s dream and mission.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was an amazing experience, being with all the other AmeriCorps members,” Mitchell said. “I think there were over 50 altogether.”
He appreciates the experience.
“It was really powerful, being able to hear the homeowners’ stories and how grateful they were for the work we were doing,” he said.
Mitchell appreciates Rebuilding Together.
“I like everything about it,” he said. “I like that we focus on communities that are in need of help, but don’t have the resources themselves to make their homes safe and healthy to live in. It means a lot to me to be to be able to help the community that I grew up in — finding that need and addressing it.”
Mitchell will be in Fremont until the start of July.
He then plans to go to Thailand, Laos and Vietnam for a few months of backpacking and experiencing the culture of Southeast Asia.
Starting in March 2021, he’ll take courses through Outward Bound to become an outdoor educator and a mountaineering guide.
He’ll pay for that with his AmeriCorps education grants.
Most people only have two terms with AmeriCorps. For every 10 months of service, they receive a little more than $6,000 in educational grants — and they can receive two of those, Mitchell said.
Mitchell earned his two grants in Maryland and with Triple C and won’t get a third, but during his time with Rebuilding Together he’s been able to build his resume and gain management experience.
And he’s been able to meet people like Vitamvas.
“She wouldn’t let us leave until everybody had a goodie bag with cookies and she even baked banana bread,” Mitchell said. “It warms my heart. It shows that people really do appreciate what we’re doing and they want to contribute and give back as well.”
Mitchell recommends that people interested in service — whether working with inner city schools or organizations like Rebuilding Together or the state park service to go online to www.my.americorps.gov and create an account. They can see what programs might be related to their interests.
Wiese values Mitchell’s work.
“He’s a very pleasant guy to work with,” Wiese said. “Our clients really enjoy him and he’s been really good with our volunteers. He connects very well, especially with our younger volunteers. He’s done a great job of growing our volunteer program.
“It’s nice to have an extra hand in the office,” Wiese added. “There’s always more work than one person can do. He’s been fantastic help, getting work done and projects completed.”