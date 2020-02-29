Fremonter finds fulfilling service with Rebuilding Together, AmeriCorps

He appreciates the experience.

“It was really powerful, being able to hear the homeowners’ stories and how grateful they were for the work we were doing,” he said.

Mitchell appreciates Rebuilding Together.

“I like everything about it,” he said. “I like that we focus on communities that are in need of help, but don’t have the resources themselves to make their homes safe and healthy to live in. It means a lot to me to be to be able to help the community that I grew up in — finding that need and addressing it.”

Mitchell will be in Fremont until the start of July.

He then plans to go to Thailand, Laos and Vietnam for a few months of backpacking and experiencing the culture of Southeast Asia.

Starting in March 2021, he’ll take courses through Outward Bound to become an outdoor educator and a mountaineering guide.

He’ll pay for that with his AmeriCorps education grants.

Most people only have two terms with AmeriCorps. For every 10 months of service, they receive a little more than $6,000 in educational grants — and they can receive two of those, Mitchell said.