From fisheries studies to fishers of men, vicar follows his calling

Vicar Gary Grinvalds wanted to become a wildlife biologist.

So he began as a fisheries and wildlife major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But Grinvalds’ career path has found a different channel — from studying fish to becoming a fisher of men.

Grinvalds is serving Grace Lutheran Church near Swedeburg and Czech Presbyterian Church near Wahoo. He’s also part of the collaborative learning program at Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.

He’s in his second year of a four-year program.

Grinvalds has a family history of ministry. His grandfather, Vitauts, was a pastor at a Lutheran church in Gothenburg. He was longtime pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yutan and later served a Lativan Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Gary Grinvalds’ call to ministry came when he was a child growing up in Yutan.

“I really latched onto church as a kid,” he said.

Grinvalds was an elementary student when Sharon Josoff, Sunday school program director at St. John’s, heard he’d like to be a minister when he grew up.

“She started being very supportive of me being a pastor,” he said. “I really looked up to her. I thought she was great.”

Grinvalds’ parents, Norman and Lori of Yutan, were supportive of his early day career goal.

He notes, however, how children’s career aspirations often change.

“When you’re a kid, you say you want to be everything when you grow up,” he said.

In high school, Grinvalds wasn’t so interested in being a pastor, but he did read the entire Bible and was involved in church.

“I still kind of wanted to be everything,” he said. “I wanted to be a teacher and teach every subject.”

Although Grinvalds began as a fisheries and wildlife major, he graduated with a degree in music education with a minor in religious studies in 2017.

His college pastor, the Rev. Adam White, had encouraged him to go to seminary. He also had the example of the Rev. Jon Gathje, who was his music teacher in Yutan from grades 5-8.

Gathje left teaching to go to seminary and is now pastor of Trinity North Lutheran Church in Omaha.

Grinvalds’ path to ministry didn’t begin right out of college.

He first worked as a K-12, general and vocal music teacher at Elmwood-Murdock.

Grinvalds was in his second year of teaching, when he learned St. John’s was looking for a pastor and stepped in to preach in 2019.

“They knew I was interested in the faith and they gave me that opportunity,” he said. “While I was there doing pulpit supply, I realized I felt comfortable doing it.”

He found a fit.

“I got the sense that — more and more — the things I’m interested in, the skills I have fit well with ministry, more so than they fit with other things,” he said. “It just kind of became a good match.”

He resigned from his teaching job at the end of the 2020 academic year.

Grinvalds entered the collaborative learning program. The Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) situated him at Grace Lutheran, which partnered with Czech Presbyterian.

He serves these churches while taking seminary classes online through Wartburg and looks forward to being ordained after he’s finished the four-year program.

Grinvalds enjoys being a vicar.

“It feels like I’m using the skills I have in the right way. It’s fulfilling,” he said, describing his work. “Part of the job is to read and learn and interpret God’s word for the world that we live in and to prepare sermons and to talk to people and to pray.”

And he’s continuing a legacy.

Grinvalds’ grandfather spent the last few years of his life in Lativa, where he was born. He died in 2020.

Gary Grinvalds wears his grandfather’s robe.

“I can’t wear a stole (a long, flat band of colored cloth worn around the neck and down the front of a robe) until I’m ordained,” Grinvalds said. “But when I am ordained, I’ll have his stole. I’m literally wearing his vestments.”

It’s exciting to carry on a family legacy.

“There’s a certain sort of comfort to it in that I’m kind of going back to territory that the Grinvalds’ family name has already established,” he said.

Looking back, one of the reasons Grinvalds wanted to become a wildlife biologist was because he cares about the environment, animals and plants.

The ELCA also believes creation care is important.

So although Grinvalds didn’t stay in fisheries and wildlife biology studies, he still gets to advocate that people need to care for the world.

He looks to the future.

“I have never really outgrown the childhood tendency of wanting to do a little bit of everything,” he said. “As much as I would be happy and comfortable to be a pastor for the rest of my life, I could also see exploring all sorts of things.”

He believes there are many amazing things worth giving attention to.

“Fortunately, pastors can do a lot of things,” he said. “I could be serving in a parish or go on to teach seminary somewhere. I could do some sort of advocacy for the environment or positive social change.”

There are many options.

“I could see a lot in my future,” he said. “I’m waiting and watching and seeing how it unfolds — where God calls me.”

