OCC box packer

Jodi Nemec, front, helps pack shoe boxes into a packing carton as part of a previous Operation Christmas Child project at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. At left is Charlotte Young who is the drop-off center coordinator.

 Tammy Real-McKeighan, Fremont Tribune

How do people get involved in Operation Christmas Child?

Would-be donors start with a standard-size shoebox.

They decide if they want their box to be for a boy or girl and which age. Categories are: ages 2-4; 5-9; or 10-14. They mark that category on the box with labels from a brochure or downloaded from the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys.

More information can be found at the OCC website at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

Donors are asked to contribute $9 per box. Funds are used for many things including: shipping to more than 100 countries, teacher training and books the children receive.

A $9 check can be enclosed in the box or donors may follow their box by paying online at https:/www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child

The $9 helps pay for shipping, the gift booklet and helps to train teachers. After children get their box, they have the opportunity to take a discipleship program called, “The Greatest Journey.” When they complete the program, they get a Bible in their own language.

Donors can bring their boxes to First Lutheran Church between 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18-22; noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23-24 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.

Charlotte Young, drop-off site coordinator, hopes area residents will participate and believes this program is important.

“Sometimes, it’s the only gift a child has ever received,” she said.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

