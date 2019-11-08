How do people get involved in Operation Christmas Child?
Would-be donors start with a standard-size shoebox.
They decide if they want their box to be for a boy or girl and which age. Categories are: ages 2-4; 5-9; or 10-14. They mark that category on the box with labels from a brochure or downloaded from the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys.
More information can be found at the OCC website at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/
Donors are asked to contribute $9 per box. Funds are used for many things including: shipping to more than 100 countries, teacher training and books the children receive.
A $9 check can be enclosed in the box or donors may follow their box by paying online at https:/www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child
The $9 helps pay for shipping, the gift booklet and helps to train teachers. After children get their box, they have the opportunity to take a discipleship program called, “The Greatest Journey.” When they complete the program, they get a Bible in their own language.
Donors can bring their boxes to First Lutheran Church between 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18-22; noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 23-24 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.
Charlotte Young, drop-off site coordinator, hopes area residents will participate and believes this program is important.
“Sometimes, it’s the only gift a child has ever received,” she said.